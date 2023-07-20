Andrey Semenov

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) presents an interesting talking point. The real estate investment trust ("REIT") gas play surged by nearly 15% in the past month, suggesting that investors didn't pay much attention to a bearish report released in May.

The Data Center space, and Digital Realty Trust in particular, is subject of much debate going into the latter stages of the year, as various exogenous and endogenous variables are on a knife's edge. As such, we decided to deliver our own input; let's traverse into a discussion about our latest findings on Digital Realty Trust.

Operational Overview

We have nothing novel to add to the fact that Digital Realty Trust is largely driven by its end markets. There is also no secret in the fact that the cloud space is the REIT's cash cow, with a compound annual growth rate forecast of 14.1%.

However, we do see an overlooked factor within Digital Realty Trust's business model, which is its EMEA and Latin America exposure. The regional service fabric operations tap into underserved markets in regions that are experiencing significant industrialization, thus, allowing Digital Realty Trust to garner substantial market share in emerging regions.

Digital Realty Trust

Furthermore, Digital Realty Trust's customer base speaks volumes, as it hosts some of the biggest tech players in the world. Moreover, the REIT's credible customer base is coupled with an average remaining lease term of 4.8 years and an escalation on renewals of 3.8%.

The REIT's medium-term lease horizon is encouraging to us, as it allows the REIT to secure sustainable income. However, its lease terms aren't overly long, meaning it has the capacity to escalate rent by a sufficient amount. For those unaware, overly long leases can be disadvantageous to REITs that play host to industries experiencing multiple regime changes (such as cloud computing).

Top Customers (Digital Realty)

Another value driver for Digital Realty Trust is its managerial exploits. The company provides property management services to approximately 17 out of its 255 consolidated data centers (note that this excludes the REIT's 59 unconsolidated units), allowing it to establish a vertically integrated business model. In our view, this is something that Digital Realty Trust will be looking to expand on in the coming years to widen its profit margins and realize synergies.

Lastly, Digital Realty Trust is anticipated to expand its leasable space by 8.8 million square feet in the next twelve months, with sensitivity warranted for the time it might take for equipment fitting and lease agreements. The new developments, including Turn-Key Flex and Power Base, illustrate the REIT's ongoing expansionary CapEx spending. In essence, we believe this adds to the fund's net asset value prospects.

Development Schedule (Digital Realty Trust)

Financial Analysis

Let's discuss a few of Digital Realty Trust's financials.

The REIT experienced a year-over-year slowdown in net income during its previous quarter, which should not be a surprise as softer income was uniform across the real estate sector.

The good news is that Digital Realty Trust owns a robust structure, which allowed it to pass through 72% of the rising energy costs experienced in 2022/early 2023. The REIT's lease agreements allow it to phase out much of its input cost risk, presenting its investors with less volatile flow-throughs.

We expect Digital Realty Trust's short-term net income to increase once the economy exits its cyclical downturn, and we think its normalized long-term earnings will reflect the entity's solid structure and the systemic support behind the data center industry.

Digital Realty Trust

A REIT's capital structure is of the utmost importance as REITs are required to distribute a substantial amount of their earnings to shareholders while attempting to expand their asset bases. Fortunately, Digital Realty Trust's capital structure is sound, with just over a third of its gross asset base and operations financed by debt.

As things stand, the REIT covers its interest comprehensively, as revealed by its 4.4x interest coverage ratio. Moreover, it is encouraging to see that 80% of Digital Realty's debt is fixed, which is a bonus in today's uncertain interest rate environment.

We are not overly concerned about Digital Realty Trust's debt load, nor are we concerned about its $750 million Q3 share issuance, as data centers typically possess high cap rates (currently 7.1% on aggregate). Moreover, data centers are part of a regime change instead of at risk of a regime change (such as office properties); thus, we see little risk of receding net asset values if additional debt is onboarded.

Digital Realty Trust

Lastly, an overlooked consideration is Digital Realty Trust's foreign exchange risk. The company realizes approximately 49% of its revenue in foreign currency, meaning the U.S. Dollar's abrupt appreciation in 2022 diluted the value of Digital Realty Trust's foreign earnings.

The U.S. interest rate environment has found calm in recent months; thus, we expect a slight devaluation in the Dollar to occur, which might lead to a better core earnings mix for Digital Realty Trust.

FX Exposure (Digital Realty Trust)

Risks

Valuation

Valuation is relative to your horizon at the end of the day. If you're a short-to-medium-term investor, you might consider Digital Realty Trust overvalued, as the REIT is trading at multiples above their cyclical and sector peer averages.

In our view, most of these metrics will realign once the economy exits its current high interest rate environment due to a slowdown in disinflation and a more conducive overall real estate market. Moreover, as discussed earlier, Digital Realty Trust's project pipeline presents an argument for speedy value additivity.

Seeking Alpha

Industry Consolidation

Industry consolidation also remains a key risk within the data center space. Although the domain has grown substantially in past decades, a large influx of market participants and a fight for market share will likely lead to a lower sustainable growth rate.

Dividends

Despite Digital Realty Trust's short-term valuation woes, the REIT still presents a compelling dividend profile. The REIT has a forward yield of 4.03%, which isn't overly exciting, yet its 17-year dividend CAGR of 10% suggests it might be a dividend growth opportunity.

We believe Digital Realty Trust will resume its stellar dividend trajectory, as no structural breaks have occurred that suggest its historical dividend growth will fade.

Digital Realty Trust

Final Word

Our analysis shows that Digital Realty Trust's fundamentals are robust amid the REIT's solid operational execution and a well-aligned capital structure. Moreover, the REIT's CapEx cycle is set to endure, which could result in steady value accumulation.

Although the Digital Realty Trust, Inc. REIT is faced with cyclical valuation concerns, long-term value additivity is possible. In addition, an argument exists that the asset presents investors with a dividend growth opportunity.