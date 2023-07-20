Evercore: Overpriced Ahead Of Expected Drop In Q2 Results

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography

Investment Thesis

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) stock is up nearly 30% year-to-date, but it must face the reality of decreasing financial results due to a significant downturn in investment banking deal activity and revenues. The stock is overvalued relative to peers and I believe a correction to the downside is overdue, as Q2 results are expected to continue the downward trend seen in Q1. At the same time, there are further bearish signals, such as the management team selling chunks of their stock, and the options market seeing greater demand for put options.

Company Summary & Investment Banking Outlook

Evercore is a leading investment banking advisory firm, providing strategic services to institutional and corporate clients in mergers & acquisitions, restructurings, and capital structure solutions. The firm also has a small segment in investment management. High profile transactions in the past have included the recapitalization of General Motors (GM), the acquisition of Lubrizol by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and the strategic breakup of Kraft Foods (KHC).

Despite their stellar reputation and impressive track record, Evercore has experienced decreasing financial results this year, and this is forecasted to continue in the next couple of quarters according to Equity Research Analysts on Bloomberg (expanded on below). The main driver has been a drop in investment banking activity, primarily in M&A deals, as the result of the tough macroeconomic environment and uncertainty following the aggressive monetary tightening across developed economies such as the US, UK, and Eurozone. As EVR's clients have hit the brakes on deal activity, this negatively impacts the firm's revenues and net income. Whilst inflation is dropping, further rate hikes and depressed economic conditions are forecasted to continue in the second half of this year, so we can expect EVR's financial results to continue to struggle.

We can see the sharp drop in deal count and monetary volume in global M&A that has taken place in the last year, in lockstep with the higher interest rate environment. This sluggish and difficult market in Q1 2023 represented the slowest start to a year since 2009. Whilst global M&A announced volume activity recovered slightly in Q2, the completed deal volume continued its downward trend, which will pressure EVR's Q2 results and should weigh down on the stock.

Global M&A Deals (announced) (Bloomberg) Global M&A Deals (completed) (Bloomberg)

Despite this bearish outlook in Evercore's main revenue segment, the stock price has managed to continue trading at a disconnect, recently hitting a 52-week high and being up ~28% year-to-date, which represents a significant divergence from the negative reality of their financial results and medium-term prospects. The stock price versus revenue chart below shows how the correlation between the two has broken down recently, which I believe makes the stock susceptible to a sharp drop, as it reverts back to a performance that is more aligned with their financial results.

Evercore - Stock vs. Revenues (Bloomberg)

Decreasing Financials

The drop in investment banking opportunities are clear to see in the recent financial results. As per the Bloomberg table below, Net Revenue in Q1 23 decreased to $572.1 million, down ~31% from the previous period in Q4 22. Net Income dropped to $85.5 million, down ~40% from the previous $141.5 million. EPS also decreased significantly to $2.11 from $3.46. Worryingly, Bloomberg analyst estimates are expecting this trend to continue when Evercore announces its Q2 earnings on July 26, with all three metrics dropping further. In addition, we can also observe the over-reliance of the firm on their investment banking segment, which essentially accounts for nearly all revenues. This represents a significant exposure to the macroeconomic uncertainty and dwindling deal activity in this sector. Overall, these financial factors do not bode well for the stock trading at such elevated levels, and I believe there is a high risk of a sizeable correction in price.

EVR Financial Analysis (Bloomberg) EVR Segment Analysis (Bloomberg)

Overvalued To Peers

Despite the deteriorating financial position, the expensive valuation of EVR stock is visible when comparing to the institutional brokerage peer list on the Bloomberg Relative Valuation page. The firm's forward-looking Price-to-Earnings Ratio is 18.26x, above the peer median of 15.72x and average of 17.69x, whilst suffering a large negative EPS growth, as well as paying a below-average dividend yield to shareholders. According to Seeking Alpha, P/E GAAP (Trailing Twelve Months) for EVR is 14.13x, implying an overvaluation of ~43% to the sector median of 9.91x, whilst also trading above EVR's own 5 year average. I expect this overvaluation to not be sustainable and for it to mean revert closer to the peer average.

Peers Relative Valuation (Bloomberg)

Bearish Management Transactions

Another key factor that I look for is alignment and buy-in from company management in order to support my view on the stock's prospects. Looking at the Bloomberg Management Transactions page, we can see significant selling from management shareholders in the last year. I think this provides me with bearish confirmation of my outlook, as the management selling could imply that the insiders are potentially taking advantage of recent levels to cash out their stakes, and I believe it's possible that they do not see notable upside value in holding their positions in the coming periods.

Management Transactions (Bloomberg)

Demand For Puts

A final, more technical perspective that we can take to affirm the fundamental thesis, we can also look at the options market to identify any notable sentiment trends. Looking at the Put/Call Ratio using open interest (PCR = Put open interest on a given day/Call open interest on the same day), we can see the demand for put options and the number of open put option contracts has spiked recently, coinciding with the surge in the stock price. This implies that options traders may view the current levels as stretched too high, so they are likely positioning themselves with put contracts that gain value if the price were to drop. In addition, the ratio has been greater than 1 for large parts of the year, indicating that the demand and open contracts for puts is exceeding calls.

Options Positioning (Bloomberg)

Risks

The main risk to this thesis is that the macroeconomic uncertainty in EVR's major markets (North America, UK, Europe) starts to fade away and prospects improve for large institutional and corporate clients to kick off investment banking activity such as M&A. This would be a much-needed revenue boost for the specialist advisory firms. However, given the lagged nature of monetary policy, I believe we are still to fully see the impact of higher rates on the wider economy. The CEO Confidence Index is a monthly survey of chief executives across corporate America to gauge their confidence in business conditions for the next 12 months. As per the latest report, executives continue to be concerned over the length of the Fed's tightening policy and the consequent impact on demand and capital expenditures. Overall, I believe the fundamental and technical factors discussed above provide a significant negative skew for my expectations for EVR stock.

In Conclusion

Evercore continues to operate in a tough segment of the banking sector. The firm's reputation and specialist expertise in advisory services leads to exponential success during the good times of the economic cycle, but unfortunately crashes significantly during the tougher periods, which we are experiencing right now. EVR has no real product diversification in other banking verticals to soften the blow of the depressed M&A market, which we have seen impact their financial results this year. Despite the gloomy outlook and worsening financial profile, the stock is trading at recent highs, which cannot be sustainable in the long run in my opinion.