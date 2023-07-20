JHVEPhoto

In case you've been living under a rock, Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has had a terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad year. The stock is down 11% so far in 2023, while the S&P 500 is up more than 20%:

TradingView

If you zoom out further, Verizon is down nearly 40% since highs in early 2021, which compares to a ~30% gain for the S&P 500:

TradingView

This multi-year underperformance is the result of a few issues, including worries about the company's increasing debt load and concerns about the cost of revamping the company's network infrastructure. Both of these issues are weighing heavily on free cash flow, and thus, returns to investors. A resurgent T-Mobile (TMUS) and a leaner & meaner AT&T (T) aren't helping matters.

Recently, the company got hit with another negative catalyst: potential liabilities related to lead-sheathed cabling. While the company has said that the percentage of its network with this issue is quite small, it didn't stop the stock from sliding 5.6% on the report, cracking a recent support level around $33:

TradingView

Since Monday, the stock has recovered back above this price, but the future remains murky for the company.

Given that Verizon's stock pays a juicy 7.6% dividend yield, we thought that today we'd take a closer look at the company and answer the two most pressing questions that investors have right now:

Is the dividend safe? Is now a good time to buy?

Let's start with the dividend.

The Dividend

As we just mentioned, Verizon currently pays a 7.6% yield in dividends, which is highly impressive and quite attractive compared to the broader investment landscape. The much-lauded Schwab Dividend ETF (SCHD) - that we just wrote an article about - only pays about 3.5%, which is less than half of what Verizon has been producing as of late.

It should be noted that this increased yield is coming as a result of a decline in the stock price, as opposed to an increase in the amount that Verizon is paying out:

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

As you can see, the decline in the stock price has sent the yield (on current cost) soaring to more than 7.5%.

Historically, Verizon's yield has stayed between 4-5%, which begs the question; is the market trying to tell us something, as it did with AT&T? Or, has short-term fear gripped sellers in the stock, which now presents an opportunity for shrewd traders?

When it comes to assessing dividend safety, I think there are really three things to consider.

Cash Flow Stability. Payout Ratio. Future Catalysts.

Let's look at cash flow first.

Cash Flow Stability

Cash flow remains firmly positive at ~$15 billion over the last twelve months:

TradingView

This should be no surprise, as Verizon operates in an industry that is a virtual utility - who isn't addicted to their cell phone these days?

Plus, Verizon's extensive nationwide network infrastructure gives it a significant competitive advantage, ensuring minimal competition from anyone other than its two established competitors; T-Mobile and AT&T.

The company also maintains a strong brand reputation, which The Dividend Collectuh recently pointed out in an article:

As a Sprint customer I always had a problem with connection. I would ask all my shipmates what service they had and most would give the same answer. Verizon! So the switch to me was a no-brainer. Even now when I ask people, "what service do you have?" an overwhelming response is Verizon.

Finally, Verizon remains firmly focused on providing network infrastructure.

While the company has dabbled in acquisitions and other initiatives it previously thought might be accretive (See: Yahoo), the firm has largely shied away from branching out.

This stands in contrast to how its competitor AT&T became a network and an entertainment conglomerate, which did not work out well in the long run.

You can see this focus in Verizon's lines of business; there's almost no revenue attributed to non-core segments:

10-Q

This diverse and captive revenue mix provides strength in almost all economic cycles.

All of that being said, there have been some recent issues. Free Cash Flow is falling. If you re-check the chart further up, you can see that FCF has fallen from ~$25 billion in 2021 to ~$15 billion now, a drop of roughly 40%.

As Revenue has continued to climb, worse cash conversion as a result of increased net debt…

TradingView

…has led to a decrease in FCF, and worsening FCF margins. The current FCF yield of 7% is also on the lower end of the range historically speaking:

TradingView

We view these issues around net debt and capex to be short-lived. As we'll discuss a little further down, the company is expecting to reduce Capex significantly by the end of the year, which should allow for FCF to bounce back.

Payout Ratio

Additionally, despite the drop in margins, the company's dividend payout ratio has remained steady at around 55%, which is widely considered "safe" by the investment community.

TradingView

Other metrics paint a slightly less rosy picture and remain elevated. Seeking Alpha's quant system gives Verizon a "Safety" grade of C+, which is just barely above average:

Seeking Alpha

One positive note is the strong interest coverage ratio.

Also, we don't expect the introduction of a lead-sheathed cables liability to impact this ratio materially.

All in all, the stability of the cash flow seems good overall, and the payout ratio doesn't seem to be in significant danger.

But what's coming next?

Future Catalysts

As we mentioned before, there's some good news on the horizon. Verizon should be nearing the end of its increased 5G network build out; at least in terms of spend.

Earlier, we referenced how increased net debt and network Capex has dampened FCF and hurt shareholder returns.

When Verizon increased its debt substantially to build out 5G, the company did so with the following guidance:

[Verizon] will spend even more to put those airwaves to work: It's committing to $10B in capital expenditures in the coming three years to get the spectrum deployed as quickly as possible... New revenue is expected to come from 5G enterprise, particularly including private networks and mobile edge computing. And it expects to focus its midband spectrum acquisitions on fixed broadband to homes (targeting 30M homes by the end of 2023).

As this guidance was given in early 2021, it suggests that by the end of this year, we could see reduced Capex on a go-forward basis, which means that increases in revenue should drop straight to the bottom line.

In other words, the company has invested heavily in its ability to generate revenue with an improved service offering. Now, if this happens, I expect them to 'relax' a bit and let the investment pay off in FCF to shareholders. Earnings are on Monday, July 25th, so we should get more insight as to the progress towards these objectives at that point in time.

Yes; investors should pay attention to the debt. Doubly so, given that the interest rate environment may mean that the company will refinance liabilities at higher rates which could lead to higher costs.

However, taken together with the stable business model, increased revenue generation capacity, and relatively healthy payout ratio, we think that the dividend is safe for now, as well as into the future.

Valuation

Thus, if the dividend is safe, it means that right now is one heck of a time to enter a position in the stock.

From a yield perspective, buyers are getting the best deal they've had in a long time, and from a valuation perspective, the company is trading at a great price historically, compared to the company's output.

Seeking Alpha's quant rating system gives Verizon a Value grade "A-", which we think is fair:

Seeking Alpha

Of particular note here is the forward price to cash flow ratio, which sits at just under a 4x multiple. For a company with stable cash flow generation and adequate room to cover interest expenses, dividends, and Capex, this seems like an unbelievable entry point.

Also, at just 1x Revenue and 9.3x FCF, Verizon looks like an incredibly good value:

TradingView

Not only are these attractive long-term metrics, but they're also significant discounts to where the company has traded historically, as you can see from the standard deviation bands above.

Price to Sales in particular is scraping the bottom of the valuation barrel.

Summary

Overall, Verizon's steady lines of business, solid revenue mix, and focus on core segments provide the stability that the company needs to work its way out of its net debt pile.

With the company projecting an end to additional Capex requirements soon and a "safe" looking interest coverage and dividend payout ratio, we think Verizon is well positioned to produce total returns as free cash flow rises, the stock re-rates, and the company continues to return capital to shareholders.

To answer the questions we asked earlier:

The dividend appears safe. It looks like an excellent time to buy.

We initiate coverage on Verizon with a "Strong Buy" rating.