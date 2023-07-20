Antero Resources: A Tougher June Report Might Be Coming

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

With natural gas (NG) pricing hammered and crude oil listing, the June quarter results for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) might come in the form of a tough opponent. Our previous coverage of Resources gave a Buy rating and extends from the beginning of the year with natural gas prices folding up. This company boasts about it being the lowest cost producer. I believe Buying assets of this kind almost becomes a must during periods of major downturns when prices final reach the bottom. Our interest in the June quarter is its apparent lowest quarter based commodity pricing patterns. After reviewing past results plus past management comments, clearly the company faced market conditions found in between the June 2020 and June 2021 quarters. Those two quarters weren't exactly supportive. Let's get to the weights and bulk up for the challenge. Oh no need for the gym today; we can be a little creative. Come on, let's get cracking.

Market Places

Our look at the market history begins with a chart from NYMEX showing NG pricing by year overlaid for reference.

NYMEX

The cyan colored line, 2023, trends in-between the green, 2021 June, and the orange, 2020 June.

Next, a look at crude oil pricing follows with a chart from TRADING ECONOMICS.

Trading Economics

During 2020 June quarter, crude ranged between $20-$40. For the June quarter 2021, crude pricing ranged between $60-$65. In 2023, crude oil ranged between $70-$80.

Past Results

The June quarter results for the two years in question, 2020 and 2021, are summarized in the next table.

Quarter/Parameter (Millions) June 2020 2021 2023 EBITDA from Operations $186 $310 TBR NG Pricing 1.71 $3.00 $2.2 NG Volume (BCF) 4600 4400 TBR C3+ NGL Pricing $15 * $40 ** $45 ** C3+ NGL Volume 17000 16000 TBR Click to enlarge

* Our estimate based on 60% of the average crude price.

** 60% of crude oil pricing.

A few observations from the table. NG prices were squarely in the middle of the two June quarters, while NGL prices reached 10% higher than in June 2021.

Recent Management Comments & Results

Management spoke about performance in past quarters. The March quarter of 2023 EBITDA equaled $410 million. NG prices averaged $3.4 and crude oil averaged closer to $80. Also, at the last conference, management noted,

"In 2023, we expect 45% of our total revenue to come from liquids. This focus on liquids is further highlighted through the 17% liquids production growth we delivered during the first quarter compared to the year ago period."

Included in the question and answer portion, Resources made clear that the wells now being drilled are liquid rich.

A Forward Look

It appears that for the 2nd quarter, EBITDA will fall between the 2nd quarter results of 2020 and 2021 or between approximately $250-$300 million. We understand that there are a lot of moving parts and that the simplicity of our model includes only a few of the major factors. Remember, it is an estimate. But, we don't see the $400 million plus generated in March being repeated. We still do see nicely positive EBITDA rather than a rout.

Continuing, rig counts for natural gas continue to drift lower. Last week's active NG rigs dropped 3 equaling 133. The 2023 peak was 162. Yet natural gas production hasn't fallen and perhaps is in a slight increase. The Henry Hub price has increased in July, averaging approximately $2.6, higher than the 2nd quarter, but still significantly under the 1st.

With respect toward crude oil prices, May demand jumped to a record high while production at least in the U.S. isn't keeping up. (Go the tables section, first table and click on data set 1. Head the long way to the bottom. Production isn't even close to keeping up.) This is supportive of higher prices.

The Chart

Included is a Resource day bar chart generated using TradeStation.

TradeStation Securities

Charts can be helpful in determining buying points, especially when pro-longed down drafts have occurred. The point of the chart shows a trading range between $20-$25. We have been slowing adding in the range, slowly. If NG prices and oil prices have reached bottom, which in our view, it has, Antero is now a buy.

Risks & Cash Consumption

At the call, management again reaffirmed the capital budget, "We're sticking to the $900 million, like you referenced, Arun. And in that in our thoughts, . . .." With interest expenses at $25 million a quarter or $75 million for a year, Antero will spend approximately $1 billion a year before it can return capital. For the 2nd quarter, I expect most of the cash to be spent on capital and interest and very little returned ($240 capital plus $25 interest). Yet, in our view, we don't expect any major negative cash flows such as existed in the 2nd quarter of 2020.

On the risk side, Resources exports most of its production. NG prices are highly dependent on European shortages. Recent news headlined this, European Natural Gas Prices Plunge As Norwegian Supply Rises. Natural gas prices will be volatile, and much of what happens depends on North American and European winter weather. A weather forecast for this winter in European suggested another warm winter. We are certain that comment is more wishful thinking than a stake in the ground. Yet, this is the biggest risk in our view.

Antero is the lowest (slide 10) of the lowest cost producers, and drilling in general has tapered. With the tapering, prices will increase. Should a normal or cold winter return, winter usage will drain the surpluses, forcing prices higher. We have a modest buy on the stock in the current range of $20-$25.