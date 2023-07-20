Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 6:08 PM ETGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.62K Followers

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Polonus - Investor Relations

Joseph Turner - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rex Copeland - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Liesch - Piper Sandler & Co.

Damon DelMonte - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Great Southern Bancorp Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kelly Polonus with Great Southern. Please go ahead.

Kelly Polonus

Thank you, Victor. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2023 earnings call. This is Kelly Polonus, Investor Relations for Great Southern. The purpose of this call is to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ending June 30, 2023.

Before we begin, I need to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about future events and future financial performance. These statements are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected. For a list of some of these factors, please see the forward-looking statements disclosure in our second quarter earnings release and other public filings. President and CEO, Joe Turner; and Chief Financial Officer, Rex Copeland, are on the call with me.

I'll now turn the meeting over to Joe Turner.

Joseph Turner

All right. Thanks, Kelly. Good afternoon to everybody. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings call. Our second quarter performance was solid

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.