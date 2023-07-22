Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Halliburton Q2 Earnings: Technology Is The Key To Higher Margins

Jul. 22, 2023 8:00 AM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)
Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Halliburton Company is growing margins sequentially through technology-driven sales.
  • We think the company remains undervalued at current prices.
  • Investors looking for growth and increasing shareholder returns may want to consider Halliburton Company shares for their portfolio.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Daily Drilling Report. Learn More »

Little boy engineer with protective helmet against white background

Lookout, next Daddy's gonna get me some red Nomex coveralls, and we're gonna frac a well. Then we'll get some ice cream.

baona/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), or "Hally" as I like to call it, has been steadily

The Daily Drilling Report

This article was written by

Fluidsdoc profile picture
Fluidsdoc
9.59K Followers
40 years of oilfield and analyst experience to work to find you winners.

I am an oilfield veteran of 38+ years. Retired from Schlumberger since 2015. My background is drilling and completion fluids. I have authored a number of technical papers on completion topics. I have worked around the world- Brazil, Russia, Scotland, and the Far East. I still maintain a training and consulting practice and am always willing to help people who want to learn.

New- The Daily Drilling Report is Live!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF in spite of the particular rating I am required to select in the SA template. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.