Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSX Corporation (CSX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 20, 2023 7:46 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.62K Followers

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Korn - Head of Investor Relations

Joe Hinrichs - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Boychuk - Executive Vice President, Operations

Kevin Boone - Executive Vice President, Sales, and Marketing

Sean Pelkey - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Brian Ossenbeck - J.P. Morgan

Justin Long - Stephens

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

David Vernon - Sanford Bernstein

Paul Stoddard - Goldman Sachs

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Elliot Alper - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the CCSX Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

I will now turn the call over to today’s speaker Matthew Korn, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Matthew Korn

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. Joining me this afternoon are Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jamie Boychuk, Executive Vice President of Operations; Kevin Boone, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing; and Sean Pelkey, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In the presentation accompanying this call, you will find our forward-looking disclosure on slide two followed by our non-GAAP disclosure on slide three.

And with that, it's my pleasure to introduce Mr. Joe Hinrichs.

Joe Hinrichs

Thank you, Matthew, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our conference call.

Our performance over the second quarter met our expectations led by the strong results of our merchandise business. As we had indicated at year-end and again last quarter, we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.