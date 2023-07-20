Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report: Municipal Bond ETFs Record Fifth-Largest Weekly Inflow On Record

Jul. 20, 2023 8:50 PM ETBIL, DIA, HYG, IVV, JPM.PK, LQD, SPY, TLT, TQQQ
Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
324 Followers

Summary

  • During LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week that ended July 19, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets for the second week in three, adding in a net of $2.9 billion.
  • Exchange-traded equity funds recorded $5.5 billion in weekly net inflows, marking the fourth straight weekly inflow.
  • Exchange-traded taxable fixed income funds observed a $3.2 billion weekly inflow - the macro-group’s sixth weekly inflow in seven.

Document with title municipal bond on a table.

designer491

During LSEG Lipper’s fund flows week that ended July 19, 2023, investors were overall net purchasers of fund assets (including both conventional funds and ETFs) for the second week in three, adding in a net of $2.9 billion.

This article was written by

Jack Fischer profile picture
Jack Fischer
324 Followers
Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.