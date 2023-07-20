Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.63K Followers

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Donna Townsell - Director, Investor Relations

John Allison - Chairman

Tracy French - President and Chief Executive Officer, Centennial Bank

Stephen Tipton - Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Hester - Chief Lending Officer

Brian Davis - Chief Financial Officer

Chris Poulton - President, CCFG

John Marshall - President, Shore Premier Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jon Arfstrom - RBC

Matt Olney - Stephens Inc

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Brady Gailey - Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc.

Brian Martin - Janney

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Home Bancshares, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. The purpose of this call is to discuss the information and data provided in the quarterly earnings release issued this morning. The company presenters will begin with prepared remarks, then entertain questions. [Operator Instructions] The company has asked me to remind everyone to refer to their cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. You will find this note on Page 3 of their Form 10-K filed with the SEC in February 2023. [Operator Instructions] And this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Donna Townsell, Director of Investor Relations.

Donna Townsell

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome to our second quarter conference call. With me for today’s discussion is our Chairman, John Allison; Tracy French, President and CEO of Centennial Bank; Stephen Tipton, Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Hester, Chief Lending Officer; Brian Davis, our Chief Financial Officer; Chris Poulton, President of CCFG; and John Marshall, President of Shore Premier Finance.

While Home Bancshares actually continues to stand tall in this shaky banking environment with a strong second quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.