Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kering: The Ugly Duckling Tale Continues

Jul. 20, 2023 11:39 PM ETKering SA (PPRUF), PPRUY
Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
923 Followers

Summary

  • Kering, the owner of luxury brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, is trading at a significant discount, with a 17.7x P/E compared to the peers' average of 27.0x.
  • Kering's portfolio has unquestionably high quality, yet the group isn't able to extract its value.
  • I've seen many explanations for its discount, but many of them miss the point.
  • As the company continues to lag behind the industry leaders in terms of growth, free cash flow, and marketing, it became an activist target, which resulted in a short-term upswing.
  • Despite that, the company still has a long way to go before it can narrow the gap with the industry leaders. Therefore, I rate the stock a Hold.

Porsche car Bangkok Thailand

aluxum/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF) the owner of Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent, trades at a significant discount compared to its luxury peers.

The discount is so obvious at a 17.7x P/E compared to the peers' average at

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
923 Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.