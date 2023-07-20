Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meitu Finds Beauty In Growing Profits

Jul. 20, 2023 11:15 PM ETMeitu, Inc. (MEIUF)
Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Meitu expects to post a net profit of 220 million yuan to 260 million yuan in the first half of the year, reversing a 266 million yuan loss a year earlier.
  • The beauty company posted its first net profit last year after shifting its focus to business-oriented services rather than services targeting consumers.
  • Investors fawned over the profit alert, at least initially, bidding up Meitu’s shares by 2.9% the first trading day after the announcement’s release.

Beautiful lipstick on beige background. Professional makeup product

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

After a long and difficult adolescence, is beauty services provider Meitu Inc. (OTCPK:MEIUF) finally set to become the belle of the ball?

Early signs appear to point that way, at least based on the company’s

This article was written by

Bamboo Works
