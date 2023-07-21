Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
India - Prepared For Takeoff

  • In addition to increasing demand for air travel due to a rapidly growing population, other positive trends are setting the stage for India’s economy and markets to take off.
  • Analysts expect related government spending to reach nearly US$12 billion by 2025 to boost regional connectivity, with plans to modernize existing facilities as well as build 80 new airports over the coming five years.
  • We believe this makes it an opportune time to pay closer attention to India and the exchange-traded funds that can offer investors a low-cost and tax-efficient vehicle for tactical country allocations.

By Dina Ting, CFA, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton ETFs

In addition to increasing demand for air travel due to a rapidly growing population, other positive trends are setting the stage for India’s economy and markets

This article was written by

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

