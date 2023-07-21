Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bulls Dominate

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • The past week has provided some positive developments on the inflation front that in turn sent equities higher. In response, readings on investor sentiment have shown a dramatic positive turn.
  • The latest AAII survey showed more than half of respondents reported as bullish for the first time since April 22, 2021.
  • Given the elevated reading of bullish sentiment, a minor share of respondents are reporting as bearish. In fact, that reading fell to 21.5% this week which is the lowest reading since June 2021.

The past week has provided some positive developments on the inflation front that in turn sent equities higher. In response, readings on investor sentiment have shown a dramatic positive turn.

The latest AAII survey showed more than half

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog

