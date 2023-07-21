Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Starwood Property Trust: No Longer A Steal (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 21, 2023 1:57 AM ETStarwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)BXMT, LADR
Summary

  • I decided to sell my investment in Starwood Property Trust due to a strong stock price performance and an overbought chart picture.
  • Despite the commercial real estate investment trust's strong dividend and diversified portfolio, STWD stock has become expensive, and the office market is facing risks.
  • Passive income investors may want to take profits now and wait for a potential pullback to restart a position at a more compelling valuation.

Reit inscription on a wooden block. Real estate investment trust concept. Company that owns, operates, or finances income-generating real estate. Magnifying glass

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

A strong stock price performance since May and an overbought chart picture have led me to close out my investment in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Though there are plenty of things to appreciate about

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Comments (1)

C
Centrino
Today, 2:46 AM
Comments (2.38K)
Fine to sell.
But you forgot to say want you would buy with that money?
