While the stock isn't expensive and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is a play on an improving Chinese consumer, low gross margins and increased competition are a worry.

Company Profile

JD describes itself in its 20-F as a supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company is best-known, however, for being one of the largest e-commerce companies in China. Similar to Amazon (AMZN), the company operates as both an online retailer where it sells goods, as well as a marketplace where third-party vendors sell their merchandise. It also offers advertising services to its vendors as well. In addition, the company has also ventured into offline retail with its JD MALL store and 7FRESH fresh food market brand.

Also similar to AMZN, JD has invested a lot of resources into logistics. The company has built out a massive nationwide fulfillment infrastructure in China, with a network over 1,500 warehouses. The company's JD Logistic segment trades separately on the Hong Kong Exchange as well, and now also offers customers supply chain solutions and logistics services.

JD also is involved in several other ventures. Among them is JD Property, a platform for developing and managing modern infrastructure, such as logistics parks and business parks. It also has one of the largest online healthcare platforms in China, JD Health, which also trades on the Hong Kong Exchange. In addition, it also has a cloud and AI platform, as well.

Opportunities and Risks

While I compared JD to AMZN in the description, one area the two companies greatly differ in is with their gross margins. AMZN has long enjoyed margins near 40% or above, while JD's gross margins are a scant 7-8%, including fulfillment costs, or in the mid-teens excluding those costs. That puts JD's gross margins below a traditional offline retailer in the U.S. like Walmart (WMT) that has mid 20% gross margins. It's also below Chinese peers like Alibaba (BABA), which has gross margins in the mid 30-40% and PDD Holdings (PDD), which I wrote about earlier, and which had gross margins of over 75% last year, or mid 30% if you want to include S&M in the equation because of the way the business operates.

The big reason behind its gross margins trailing its Chinese peers is that BABA and PDD are generally selling merchandise from third parties, while JD is generally selling its own products directly to consumers. Online retail competition in China is also fierce.

On top of that, to better compete with the likes of PDD, JD has also started giving subsidies to its third-party merchants to allow them to offer lower prices. In March it started offering a 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) subsidy program to its merchants. Its low gross margins and subsidiary program point to a company that is dealing with a lot of competitive issues.

While the competitive environment is unlikely to get better anytime soon, a more robust Chinese economy and consumer could go a long way to helping JD. The company did well during lock-downs given its logistics network and mainly online offerings. However, the Chinese consumer has been sluggish coming out of the pandemic.

As I also noted in my PDD write-up, China's 618 shopping festival in June was largely considered to be soft, despite deep discounting by merchants. In addition to JD, Taobao and Tmall also introduced large subsidiary program to their third-party merchants. Despite this deep discounting, earlier this week China reported that retail sales only rose 3.1% in June, missing expectations.

As of now, the Chinese consumer remains cautious, as they have elevated levels of debt coming out of the pandemic. The People's Bank of China lowered interest rates last month to try to spark the economy, so we'll have to see if it works.

On its Q1 earnings call, CEO LUI XU said:

In 2023, with COVID in the past, the macroeconomy and consumption have started to pick up, but the organic forces driving consumption demand are not yet sufficient. We have seen different paces of recovery for different categories as well as changes in the demographic structure and people's lifestyles and spending patterns. JD has taken initiative to embrace the new external environment and industry dynamics in the post-COVID era. 2023 is a year of proactive adjustment for JD and a year that will set a solid foundation for JD's long-term development."

For its part, JD is looking to focus on its core business by optimizing its product mix and sales channel. It's also looking to scale back in some of its new business initiatives. In addition, its looking to reorganize the company to give it a flatter, more nimble structure. Finally, it's looking to improve its marketplace to attract more third-party merchants.

However, growth has clearly been slowing down for JD. Revenue growth was nearly 28% in 2021, before falling to 10% last year and it was a scant 1.4% in Q1 of this year. Its Q1 retail revenue, meanwhile, was down, falling over -2%. Profitability did improve, however, with the company cutting marketing expenses -8% and R&D by -4.5%. However, I don't think JD is going to drive investor interest solely from cost cuts.

Valuation

PDD trades at 6.8x the 2023 EBITDA of $5.84 billion and 6.0x the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $6.64 billion.

On a PE basis, it trades at 12.2x EPS estimates of $3.00. Based on the 2024 consensus for EPS of $3.54, it trades at 10.4x.

It's projected to grow revenue nearly 5% in 2023 and 10% in 2024.

The stock trades at a slightly higher valuation than its Chinese e-commerce peers outside PDD, which is growing much faster than its peers.

JD Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

Overall, JD in mostly a play on an improving Chinese consumer, which at this point hasn't quite materialized. The stock isn't overly expensive, but neither are other Chinese e-commerce companies.

At the same time, competition is fierce, and JD's business model is structurally just not as strong as the likes of PDD and BABA given its reliance on selling its own goods at low margins.

At this point, you can view the Chinese e-commerce space as undervalued or structurally challenged. The Chinese e-commerce market is now mature with slowing growth, while competition continues to pick-up.

As such, while I don't find JD's valuation that demanding, I think BABA looks the more attractive of the two, given its better margins, stronger growth, and lower valuation. As such, I'm largely neutral on JD.