Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tap Into Real Estate Opportunities In Data Centers, Multi-Family And Logistics Areas

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • A confluence of factors, including the sharpest rise in interest rates for more than 40 years, recessive economies and geopolitical uncertainty we believe will see the largest downturn in CRE since the GFC 15 years ago.
  • Commercial real estate is far from monolithic sectors, such as multifamily, housing offices and retail have reacted in materially different ways.
  • Secular trends, including demographics, digitization and decarbonization, will play out differently across regions, underscoring the need for granular understanding of local market dynamics.

Office space for lease or sale with city view

xavierarnau

Watch our real estate expert discuss where investors may find compelling opportunities – amid the downturn – to pursue attractive returns from debt and equity investments across public and private markets.

Transcript

Megan Walters: The foundations of the global

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.21K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.