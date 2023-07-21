hapabapa

Article Thesis

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) reported weak quarterly results and lowered its guidance for the current year considerably. While shares are not looking expensive at first sight, and while the dividend yield is high, this is a bank with above-average risks, which is why I do not deem it particularly attractive at current prices.

What Happened?

Truist Financial Corporation reported its most recent quarterly results, for its fiscal second quarter, on Thursday morning. The company, unfortunately, missed estimates on both lines, as we can see in the following screencap:

The company missed estimates on both lines, with the earnings miss being quite substantial, at around 10%. While revenues were up compared to the previous year's quarter, that growth was rather disappointing, both compared to what was expected, and also compared to the revenue growth shown by some other banks. With rising interest rates working in favor of many banks, a mid-single-digit revenue growth rate was not a strong result -- JPMorgan (JPM), for example, saw its revenues soar 34% during the most recent quarter.

The market didn't react positively to these results, as Truist Financial saw its shares drop by 7% on the day of the earnings release, which deeply underperformed the broad market -- the S&P 500 (SPY) was down less than 1% on that day.

Truist Financial: Some Issues To Keep An Eye On

While Truist Financial managed to grow its revenue compared to the previous year's period, there were still some negatives in the bank's earnings report that are worth discussing.

The company saw its net interest income decline from the first quarter of the current year, for example. While net interest income was up on a year-over-year basis, it declined sequentially. This indicates that net interest income may have peaked for Truist Financial in this cycle, which wouldn't be a good thing. With net interest income dipping from Q1 to Q2, it would not be too surprising to see the bank's net interest income decline during the coming quarter as well. The reason for the net interest income decline was that Truist Financial's net interest margin dropped by 26 base points on a sequential basis. This, in turn, can be explained by factors such as depositors being increasingly motivated to "shop" for a good rate, which forces banks, especially smaller ones, to up the rates they offer, which results in a declining net interest margin. If this trend continues, net interest income will remain under pressure, which does not bode well for Truist Financial's revenue outlook for the remainder of the current year. It looks like the bank's management sees this scenario playing out during the second half: The bank has lowered its revenue guidance for the current year considerably when it reported its Q2 results, as Truist Financial now forecasts that its revenue will rise by just 1% to 2% this year, while the bank had previously guided for revenue growth of 5% to 7%. In other words, Truist Financial now sees growth coming in at just around one-fourth (using the current and the old guidance midpoint) of the growth it had forecasted previously -- a major disappointment for investors that were eager to see their bank grow at a solid mid-single-digit pace this year. The guidance reduction also implies that things have gotten worse for the bank and that management was at least somewhat surprised by this development. Otherwise, the company would have guided for meager growth from the beginning -- but they didn't, which is why they were now forced to reduce the growth forecast considerably.

At the same time, Truist Financial is seeing its expenses grow, both on a year-over-year basis as well as on a sequential basis. Non-interest expense was up 2% sequentially and rose by 5% compared to the previous year's quarter. The combination of rising expenses and declining net interest income, on a sequential basis, naturally is bad for profitability, which explains why Truist Financial saw its earnings per share drop from $1.09 during the first quarter to $0.92 during the second quarter, which made for a sizeable 16% drop during a single three-month period.

Looking at credit risks, we see that Truist Financial continues to add to its reserves for credit losses. Provisions for credit losses totaled $540 million during the most recent quarter, up from around $500 million during the first quarter, and up around three-fold from the provisions during the previous year's quarter. Of course, one can argue that being conservative and planning for substantial credit losses is not a bad thing and that overly high provisions are better than provisions that turn out to be too low. But the fact that Truist Financial sees a need for massive increases in credit loss provisions does not bode well for the risks in its portfolio -- they likely wouldn't add substantially to credit loss reserves if they did not see problems on the horizon.

While Truist Financial's results were far from a disaster, they weren't great at all, and there are some issues investors should keep an eye on: Declining net interest margins due to higher funding costs, a weaker-than-expected growth performance that forced a guidance cut, and higher credit losses on the horizon do not indicate that Truist Financial will generate great results in the foreseeable future. In 2022, Truist Financial earned almost $5 per share, but that will most likely not be the case this year. Analysts had predicted earnings per share of around $4 this year before the earnings announcement, and since Truist Financial has both missed the Q2 estimate and lowered its guidance for the year, it seems highly likely that analysts will lower their profit estimates for the current year in the coming days and weeks. Truist Financial will thus very likely experience a major earnings pullback this year, which naturally isn't positive for investors.

Not Everything Is Bad

That being said, there are still some positives when it comes to Truist Financial. Let's start with Truist Financial's capital ratios, which have improved. The company's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio improved by 60 base points thanks to measures aimed at controlling its risk assets. A stronger capital ratio makes Truist Financial less risky, all else equal, and should ease potential headwinds from regulators' demands.

Truist Financial's valuation is also pretty low, which can be explained by the weak share price performance so far this year. Year-to-date, Truist Financial has seen its shares drop by 25%, which has made the stock's valuation decline. At current prices, Truist Financial trades with an earnings multiple of around 8, using the current earnings per share estimate. Assuming this earnings per share estimate will fall in the coming days as analysts adjust their models in order to incorporate the weak guidance and lower-than-expected Q2 profits, the earnings multiple will rise but should remain well below 10. That's not a high valuation at all. The low valuation and weak share price performance this year also explain why Truist Financial has seen its dividend yield rise considerably. At current prices of $33 per share, the bank offers a dividend yield of 6.3%, which is very appealing compared to the broad market's dividend yield and compared to what the financial industry, on average, offers in terms of dividends. For income investors seeking a substantial income stream, Truist Financial has some appeal. The dividend payout ratio of slightly above 50% is not ultra-low, but not overly high, either, and I believe that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Final Thoughts

While Truist Financial trades at a valuation that isn't demanding, I do not see shares as especially attractive. Declining net interest margins, weak revenue growth, potentially substantial credit losses, and declining profits make me stay away from this bank for now. The dividend yield is well above average, but that alone does not make me buy this bank. The major banks seem more attractive to me, as they have better growth and since they attract more deposits, as regional banks are seen as riskier compared to the too-big-to-fail giants by many depositors.