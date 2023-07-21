Mario Tama

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) has a lot of growth opportunities in front of it, but it is very doubtful that it will be able to grow into its valuation.

Company Profile

CAVA is a fast-casual restaurant operator focused on Mediterranean cuisine. The company had 263 locations across 22 states and Washington, D.C. as of mid-April. About 31% of its restaurants are located in the Southeast, 27% in the Southwest, 25% in the Mid-Atlantic, 11% in the Northeast, and 6% in the West. Over 80% of its locations are in suburban areas.

The company uses only 38 ingredients, and it says 80% of guests customize their meals. Guest skew female (55%) and tend to be on the wealthier side. The company says that 37% of its guests have household income of $150,000 or more and 59% make $100,000 or more. About 55% of its business is lunch, with the rest dinner. About 65% of its business is dine-in, with 19% takeout and 16% delivery.

CAVA 424B

Opportunities and Risks

When you look at CAVA, its biggest opportunity is expansion. With only 263 locations across less than half the country, the company has plenty of white space in front it. For its part, the company thinks it can grow to more than 1,000 locations by 2032.

It expects to open 34-44 new restaurants the rest of this year, including converting 8 Zoes Kitchens. The company acquired Zoes in 2018, and has converted about 125 Zoes locations into CAVA formats at the end of 2022, 20 since then, with the remaining 8 to be converted by fall 2023.

With only 6% of its locations out West, this will be a big potential area of growth, with California one of the biggest QSR markets in the country. The company’s focus on healthy Mediterranean cuisine, I would suspect also fits well in with the California landscape. With California, though, does come the added risk of high wage inflation, as the state has long led the way on minimum wage increases.

CAVA 424B

CAVA has been using what it calls a “coastal smile” strategy of development, focusing on coastal states and the Sun Belt. However, it will look to enter the Midwest market in 2024.

The company also has a lot of infilling it can do in existing markets, as well. The company says that after it opens a fourth restaurant location in an existing market, that new locations typically have a higher starting AUV. The company said it currently has 100 new sites for which it has signed letters of intent.

In many ways, CAVA is using a similar playbook to Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), which if it can replicate would be pretty rewarding to shareholders. Similar to CMG, it uses only a handful of ingredients, most of which it locally sources directly from growers, ranchers, and producers. The great thing about this model is that with fewer ingredients and menu items, it can lead to more greater restaurant efficiency. The downside to local sourcing and less processing is that it can lead to more cases of food-borne illnesses, which is something CMG has had to deal with in the past.

Now, expansion by itself is not necessarily a recipe for success. Zoes, which CAVA acquired in 2018, was struggling as a public company at the time. The two chains both focus on Mediterranean food, with the biggest difference between the two seeming to stem from CAVA having a more customizable menu offering. After acquiring the chain, CAVA surveyed customers and found that their biggest complaints were inconsistency and long wait times with Zoes.

Thus, technology and better service will play a big role in how well CAVA will ultimately perform. On this front, the company has been investing in technology such as a more personalized app, as well as data analytics and an integrated loyalty program. The company is also building out its delivery, digital pick-up, drive-thru pick-up, and catering infrastructure to help better serve guests.

When looking at risks, the economy remains front and center with the restaurant industry. Thus far, the QSR industry hasn’t seen any issues, and any traffic declines have been more than made up with price increases, as the companies have been able to take price amid rising inflation.

For its part, CAVA’s numbers for the 16-week period ended April 16th, were pretty spectacular. The company saw revenue rise nearly 76%, while same-store sales soared 28.4% on top of a 19.9% increase the year before. At the same time, the company showed a ton of operating leverage, with restaurant level margins improving 790 basis points to 25.4%. Food, beverage, and packaging costs as a percentage of revenue improved 310 basis points to 28.7%, while labor costs as a percentage of revenue improved 240 basis points to 25.7%.

However, it's not uncommon for companies going public to have some amazing numbers just before they IPO.

Valuation

CAVA stock currently trades at 93x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $56.1 million and 80.5x the 2024 consensus of $64.6 million.

The company is not expected to generate positive adjusted EPS until 2026.

Revenue growth is expected to grow 25% this year, and then grow between 17-20% a year thereafter.

CAVA trades at a much higher valuation than any of its peers.

Conclusion

CAVA soared out of the gate as public company, nearly doubling its first day. The company took about 13% of its shares to market upon its IPO, which creates a nice upward bias until lock-ups start to expire, and more shares come to market. The company’s shares will be completely unlocked in December, with some set to be released in September. Until then, it’s difficult for market professionals to short shares, which gives the shares a nice upward bias.

That said, the valuation of CAVA makes little sense. Each restaurant is valued at nearly $20 million. It costs between $1.2-1.3 million to open a location, and its average AUV is $2.5 million. At full maturity with 1,000 locations, the company would still not be worth what it is trading at today. CAVA bought Zoes and its 150 or so locations for $300 million five years ago, or about $2 million per location. They are not worth 10x that amount today under the CAVA banner.

As such, I’m going to rate the stock a “Strong Sell.”