Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M&A Scrutiny May Constrain Large Companies

Jul. 21, 2023 3:15 AM ETAMGN, ATVI, HZNP, MSFT1 Comment
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • The FTC’s recent push against some large M&A deals may ultimately limit the ability of major companies to take advantage of business development opportunities.
  • In December 2022, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to acquire Activision.
  • Fundamentally, the FTC appears interested in broadening the traditional definitions of harm that could result from consolidation and sharpening its focus on externalities that go beyond the more obvious implications of industry concentration.

Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

By Christopher M. Oshewolo

The FTC’s recent push against some large M&A deals may ultimately limit the ability of major companies to take advantage of business development opportunities.

In December 2022, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit to

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.61K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Rhoda711
Today, 3:51 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.45K)
Intentional or not, I believe this tactic will result in many worthwhile medicines never reaching patients.
After a drug passes the FDA studies, there’s still the costly process of convincing insurance companies and the medical community to use it.
This requires deep pockets and lots of expertise.

8-{
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.