SiTime: Struggles Persist, And A Hold Is Recommended

Jul. 21, 2023 4:05 AM ETSiTime Corporation (SITM)
Summary

  • SiTime Corporation's high p/e ratio of over 1000 and estimated p/e of 118 in 2024 suggest it is overvalued, despite impressive growth in revenues and assets over the past five years.
  • The company, a leader in precision timing solutions, is expected to generate nearly $7 billion in revenues by 2027, up from $283 million in 2022, but faces challenges in maintaining operating expenses and diversifying its customer base.
  • Despite the company's growth prospects, there needs to be a more reasonable valuation before an investment can be made.

Investment Summary

High growth companies often come with a higher p/e to reflect the strong growth prospects, but for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) it seems far too high right now. The p/e sits at over 1000 as the result

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
382 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

