Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Will Dynagas's Common Unitholders Ever Get Paid?

Jul. 21, 2023 4:13 AM ETDynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • Distributions for the Dynagas common units have been suspended since 2019 due to covenants with the partnership's lenders.
  • The partnership has diligently worked to secure long-term contacts and to pay down the $675 million credit facility that restricts distributions to common unitholders.
  • I will evaluate the ability to reinstate the distribution to the common unitholders. This will be weighed against the opportunity to purchase new vessels and grow the partnership.

3D rendering of LNG tanker sailing in sea at night

alvarez

Thesis

In my last article I detailed the financial stability of the Dynagas Partners (NYSE:DLNG) and how it related to the preferred shares (Series A and B). Two quarters have passed, and the financial outlook has improved thanks to higher

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
1.36K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLNG.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.