Chipotle Mexican Grill: Another Quarter Of Smooth Sailing Ahead
Summary
- Chipotle stock has outperformed the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite this year, largely due to a positive Q1 2023 earnings report.
- Expectations for Q2 2023 earnings have been revised upwards, with consensus estimates at $12.25, implying year-on-year EPS growth of 31.67%. These have occurred against a 17% EPS beat in Q1.
- Evaluating current EPS expectations, we can see that they are still fairly conservative in terms of the margins that they imply. Additionally, Q2 is cyclically a strong quarter for Chipotle.
- Along with this, the stock has maintained excellent momentum across every interval within the last year of trading.
- Considering all of this, it's fair to say that it will match expectations and see its shares continue to appreciate as a result - making it a good tactical buy.
Overview
Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stock has had a good run this year, handily outperforming the S&P500 and even the high-flying NASDAQ Composite. While the Consumer Discretionary sector (indexed through the XLY ETF) has done well YTD and has appreciated roughly the same amount as the NASDAQ Composite, Chipotle has done better still.
A large chunk of Chipotle's YTD price return came about in the wake of the company's latest earnings report (Q1 2023), a report that saw the burrito giant outperform EPS estimates by 17% and experience significant share price appreciation as a result.
Now, almost 3 months later, the firm is a few days away from reporting Q2 '23 earnings results. Slated to do so exactly a week from now, on the 26th of July, Chipotle has seen significant revisions to expectations for its earnings performance over the last few months. Given the significant appreciation that the stock has seen throughout the last quarter, it's fair to say that the ground is set for its shares to push higher still - or perhaps sell-off if results disappoint. This article will evaluate where expectations currently stand and how likely Chipotle is to meet them, as well potential subsequent effects on its share price.
Earnings Expectations
As mentioned there have been significant upwards revisions in earnings expectations for Chipotle over the past quarter. The start of the year saw consensus estimates of $11.46, which have been increased to $12.25 following Q1 '23 results. This is a fairly conservative upward revision of 6.9%, which is considerably less than the 17.4% EPS outperformance posted by CMG for Q1 '23. This consensus figure implies y/y EPS growth of 31.67%.
It's worth noting that these EPS expectations imply that Chipotle will generate higher EPS than it has within any of the past 10 quarters and generate year/year EPS growth of 31.67% as compared against Q2 2022.
Earnings Analysis
We can compare and contextualize current EPS expectations against previous results to see how feasible they may be. The first element to take note of here is Chipotle's ongoing buyback program, which had $282M remaining as of the end of last quarter. Given Chipotle's $60B market capitalization, I don't consider this to be material and will assume that the quantity of shares outstanding is to remain the same as it has been.
With that being said, the first point of comparison is Q2 2022. Chipotle generated a GAAP EPS of $9.25 in that quarter and is again expected to improve on this by about 32% for the current quarter.
Pricing in consensus revenue expectations of $2.53B, which represent a 14.35% y/y increase, Chipotle would generate an EPS of $12.00 at the same net margin. To achieve current EPS expectations of $12.25 it would thus need to increase its net margins 2.08%. Since Q2 2022 net margins for Chipotle were 11.74% this implies an expected net margin of 11.98% for this quarter.
This seems reasonable as it is lower than Chipotle's net margin in its most recent quarter and will further be buoyed by what is a generally a cyclically strong Q2 for the firm, a factor which was made explicit on Chipotle's latest earnings call.
Overall these expectations appear reasonable and readily achievable. The question is then where Chipotle stock should be headed if it achieves parity with these expectations.
Share Price and Valuation
Chipotle appears to be trading on the basis of momentum as well as its future growth prospects; it is trading as a growth stock. We can corroborate this by noting that it has a trailing GAAP P/E of 58.24 as well as a forward GAAP P/E of 48.35, which are both more than double the median for the consumer discretionary sector.
Looking over at the stock's momentum we can see that it is well outpacing its sector across every interval within a one year timeframe. While there is some volatility as to its relative outperformance across these timeframes, with a notable slowdown in appreciation between the 6 month and the 3 month interval, I don't consider this as significant enough to represent a countertrend. This stock still has momentum. As such I think it can see further appreciation if it posts results that are in line with consensus.
Conclusion
Current expectations for Chipotle appear to be quite reasonable and I am inclined to believe that the firm will match them. The crux of this argument is that the implied net margin of current EPS expectations is below the firm's net margin in its most recent quarter, all while Q2 is cyclically a stronger quarter overall. This amounts to a fairly conservative set of consensus expectations. When we consider this along with the stock's excellent trading momentum, I am inclined to believe that the firm will not disappoint and see its shares continue to appreciate through its next set of results. On that basis I would consider Chipotle stock a tactical buy heading into its next earnings report.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments