Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Another Quarter Of Smooth Sailing Ahead

Jul. 21, 2023 4:25 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.25K Followers

Summary

  • Chipotle stock has outperformed the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite this year, largely due to a positive Q1 2023 earnings report.
  • Expectations for Q2 2023 earnings have been revised upwards, with consensus estimates at $12.25, implying year-on-year EPS growth of 31.67%. These have occurred against a 17% EPS beat in Q1.
  • Evaluating current EPS expectations, we can see that they are still fairly conservative in terms of the margins that they imply. Additionally, Q2 is cyclically a strong quarter for Chipotle.
  • Along with this, the stock has maintained excellent momentum across every interval within the last year of trading.
  • Considering all of this, it's fair to say that it will match expectations and see its shares continue to appreciate as a result - making it a good tactical buy.

Mexican Rice and Chorizo Sausage Wrap

LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stock has had a good run this year, handily outperforming the S&P500 and even the high-flying NASDAQ Composite. While the Consumer Discretionary sector (indexed through the XLY ETF) has done well YTD and has appreciated roughly

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.25K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.