Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) stock has had a good run this year, handily outperforming the S&P500 and even the high-flying NASDAQ Composite. While the Consumer Discretionary sector (indexed through the XLY ETF) has done well YTD and has appreciated roughly the same amount as the NASDAQ Composite, Chipotle has done better still.

A large chunk of Chipotle's YTD price return came about in the wake of the company's latest earnings report (Q1 2023), a report that saw the burrito giant outperform EPS estimates by 17% and experience significant share price appreciation as a result.

Now, almost 3 months later, the firm is a few days away from reporting Q2 '23 earnings results. Slated to do so exactly a week from now, on the 26th of July, Chipotle has seen significant revisions to expectations for its earnings performance over the last few months. Given the significant appreciation that the stock has seen throughout the last quarter, it's fair to say that the ground is set for its shares to push higher still - or perhaps sell-off if results disappoint. This article will evaluate where expectations currently stand and how likely Chipotle is to meet them, as well potential subsequent effects on its share price.

As mentioned there have been significant upwards revisions in earnings expectations for Chipotle over the past quarter. The start of the year saw consensus estimates of $11.46, which have been increased to $12.25 following Q1 '23 results. This is a fairly conservative upward revision of 6.9%, which is considerably less than the 17.4% EPS outperformance posted by CMG for Q1 '23. This consensus figure implies y/y EPS growth of 31.67%.

It's worth noting that these EPS expectations imply that Chipotle will generate higher EPS than it has within any of the past 10 quarters and generate year/year EPS growth of 31.67% as compared against Q2 2022.

We can compare and contextualize current EPS expectations against previous results to see how feasible they may be. The first element to take note of here is Chipotle's ongoing buyback program, which had $282M remaining as of the end of last quarter. Given Chipotle's $60B market capitalization, I don't consider this to be material and will assume that the quantity of shares outstanding is to remain the same as it has been.

With that being said, the first point of comparison is Q2 2022. Chipotle generated a GAAP EPS of $9.25 in that quarter and is again expected to improve on this by about 32% for the current quarter.

Pricing in consensus revenue expectations of $2.53B, which represent a 14.35% y/y increase, Chipotle would generate an EPS of $12.00 at the same net margin. To achieve current EPS expectations of $12.25 it would thus need to increase its net margins 2.08%. Since Q2 2022 net margins for Chipotle were 11.74% this implies an expected net margin of 11.98% for this quarter.

This seems reasonable as it is lower than Chipotle's net margin in its most recent quarter and will further be buoyed by what is a generally a cyclically strong Q2 for the firm, a factor which was made explicit on Chipotle's latest earnings call.

Overall these expectations appear reasonable and readily achievable. The question is then where Chipotle stock should be headed if it achieves parity with these expectations.

Chipotle appears to be trading on the basis of momentum as well as its future growth prospects; it is trading as a growth stock. We can corroborate this by noting that it has a trailing GAAP P/E of 58.24 as well as a forward GAAP P/E of 48.35, which are both more than double the median for the consumer discretionary sector.

Looking over at the stock's momentum we can see that it is well outpacing its sector across every interval within a one year timeframe. While there is some volatility as to its relative outperformance across these timeframes, with a notable slowdown in appreciation between the 6 month and the 3 month interval, I don't consider this as significant enough to represent a countertrend. This stock still has momentum. As such I think it can see further appreciation if it posts results that are in line with consensus.

Current expectations for Chipotle appear to be quite reasonable and I am inclined to believe that the firm will match them. The crux of this argument is that the implied net margin of current EPS expectations is below the firm's net margin in its most recent quarter, all while Q2 is cyclically a stronger quarter overall. This amounts to a fairly conservative set of consensus expectations. When we consider this along with the stock's excellent trading momentum, I am inclined to believe that the firm will not disappoint and see its shares continue to appreciate through its next set of results. On that basis I would consider Chipotle stock a tactical buy heading into its next earnings report.