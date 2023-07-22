SCHD: The Best High-Yield ETF Gets Even Better
Summary
- SCHD was already the gold standard among high-yield ETFs, and now Morningstar has officially upgraded it to 5-star gold rated.
- SCHD uses seven quality screens to create the best high-yield world-beater portfolios. That's why its historically in the top 3% of its peers.
- SCHD's 13% historical returns are expected to continue into the future, along with about 15% annual income growth.
- SCHD is trading at 13X earnings and 8X cash flow, and 9X cash-adjusted earnings. It's 20% historically undervalued, and 20% less expensive than what private equity is paying for deals right now.
- SCHD's combination of very safe yield, strong growth, and amazing value means 15% to 16% annual returns are possible over the next decade.
I love world-beater ETFs. These can create a strong core portfolio that gives you low-cost diversification. Individual stocks can boost the fundamentals of your ETF portfolio.
- Zen Extraordinary Ultra SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) strategy
- 33% ETFs
- 33% individual blue-chips
- 33% hedges (bonds and or managed futures)
That's how I invest, managing my family's charity hedge fund. We're always looking for the best ingredients for our high-yield income growth souffle, including high-yield ETFs, to challenge Schwab's US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) for the title of the world's best core high-yield ETF.
A core ETF is a stable value, growth, or blended portfolio. You can't build a safe portfolio on mostly energy stocks or specific regional ETFs. A red-hot sector today could be stone-cold next year.
When I screen for 5-star rated high-yield core ETFs and then select the top-performing one of the last three years, I find that SCHD, the gold standard, remains the best core high-yield ETF available.
Let me show you why SCHD is not just the wonderful high-yield ETF for almost anyone, but also the best you can buy right now.
The Gold Standard Of High-Yield ETFs Now Gold Rated By Morningstar
The star rating is based on historical returns vs. peers, and the gold, silver, bronze, or neutral rating is based on whether Morningstar's analysts think it will likely keep outperforming long-term.
Over the last five years, SCHD's annual returns have been in the top 1% of its peers and, over the last ten years, the top 2%. Adjusted for taxes and a historical 1% tax expense ratio, you get an ETF in the top 3% of its peers.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF SCHD has proved that it can translate its sensible, risk-conscious approach into better risk-adjusted performance than the Russell 1000 Value Index. It merits a Morningstar Analyst Rating upgrade to Gold from Silver. - Morningstar
SCHD is all about world-beater blue-chips, the best regarding dependable income.
This fund fully replicates the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which features 100 stocks that have paid dividends for at least 10 consecutive years and boast the financial health to continue their streak. - Morningstar
Like VIG, SCHD begins with a solid dividend growth streak, one of Ben Graham's "important signs of quality."
And then it adds more safety and quality screens on top.
SCHD uses seven quality screens, five proven by decades of market studies, to generate superior returns and reduce volatility.
To generate great returns over time, you need a consistently great strategy. And Morningstar just confirmed they think SCHD's strategy is among the elite of ETFs.
And that's exactly what SCHD offers. How high quality?
World-Class Quality At A Wonderful Price
SCHD's 4% risk caps are a conservative approach to ensure your portfolio won't be sunk by the next failed blue-chip like GE.
This is a low turnover portfolio where the average stock is owned for six years and that exposure to almost every sector of the economy.
SCHD excludes REITs, but other than that, you get a bit of everything worth owning.
SCHD is 56% wide moat and 34% narrow moat, a sign of strong competitive advance companies.
The balance sheets of these companies are almost all investment grade, and many are A-rated.
They generate strong returns on invested capital of 21%, and even though many are investing aggressively, they still generate a 16% free cash flow margin.
The 50% payout ratio is below the 60% considered safe by rating agencies, and the historical range for the S&P is 40% to 60%.
In a market trading at 20X forward earnings, with tech stocks trading at almost 30X, you can buy SCHD's world-beater quality for less than 14X.
- 9.8X cash-adjusted earnings
How great is a single-digit cash-adjusted multiple? The average private equity firm is paying 11.5X. The "smart money" that is trying to earn 12% to 20% long-term returns is paying almost 20% more than you are if you buy SCHD today.
SCHD is trading at 8X cash flow, barely above the 7X average Shark Tank deal.
Even after the market's red-hot rally this year, SCHD is still available for a price almost as good as Mark Cuban gets for his billionaire sweetheart deals!
Historical Returns Are Great, And Long-Term Consensus Is Excellent
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|3.6%
|9.7%
|13.3%
|9.3%
|Nasdaq
|0.8%
|11.2%
|12.0%
|8.4%
|Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|1.9%
|9.7%
|11.6%
|8.1%
|REITs
|3.9%
|7.0%
|10.9%
|7.6%
|Dividend Champions
|2.6%
|8.1%
|10.7%
|7.5%
|Dividend Aristocrats
|1.9%
|8.5%
|10.4%
|7.3%
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|60/40 Retirement Portfolio
|2.1%
|5.1%
|7.2%
|5.0%
(Source: Morningstar, FactSet Research)
SCHD's future expected returns are superior to almost any investment strategy or popular ETF.
And historical returns confirm such return potential is reasonable.
Historical Rolling Returns Since 2011
13% long-term returns are consistent with what SCHD has delivered in the past.
So has the S&P, whose historical returns are 10% and is now 15% overvalued.
- SCHD 20% undervalued vs. 15% overvalued S&P
- who do you think is more likely to keep generating 13% annual returns?
And let's not forget about income! If you want generous, safe and steadily growing income, it's hard to beat SCHD.
16% Annual Income Growth Over The Last Decade
The S&P's dividends grew 10% over the last decade, while SCHD's started out higher, grew much faster and ended up with a 14% yield on cost.
- $1000 invested in SCHD in 2012 is now paying $138 per year in dividends, expected to keep growing about 12% to 16% per year.
Why SCHD Isn't For Everyone
SCHD is a wonderful one-sticker retirement solution, but not for everyone.
If you want the best safe high-yield companies then there are few better than SCHD.
- 0.06% expense ratio
- low turnover
- very consistent annual income growth
But if you own just one ETF, you have to remember that stocks are volatile, even the safest dividend blue-chips.
And even when stocks aren't falling, guess what? You have to worry about FOMO and market envy.
SCHD has an excellent track record, a 7 quality screen process that's gold-star rated by Morningstar, and yet is flat this year.
In a year when growth stocks are up almost 50% value focused SCHD has gone nowhere due to being 15% regional banks.
This is why diversification is so important.
In 2022 SCHD was amazing and tech sucked.
This year SCHD sucks (relatively speaking) while tech is amazing.
The solution is for most people to bar-bell yield with growth and potentially add other ETFs for other strategies they believe in.
- SCHD: yield
- SCHG: growth
- VIG: aristocrats/quality
- COWZ: deep value
- SPGP: deep value GARP (Super Garp)
These are just a few of my favorite investment strategies and the ETFs I plan to use for my family's charity hedge fund.
Bottom Line: The Best High-Yield ETF Gets Even Better
SCHD's gold standard status among high-yield ETFs is now confirmed by Morningstar, after more than a decade of its superior strategy leaving its rivals in the dust.
If you're looking for the best high-yield
- current price $74.50
- historical fair value: $93.57
- discount 20%
- DK Rating: Buffett-style table pounding Ultra Value buy
- yield: 3.6%
- growth: 9.7%
- Total return potential: 13.3%
- valuation boost over 10 years: 2.3%
- 10-year consensus total return potential: 15.5% CAGR = 322%
- potentially turn $1 into $4.22 in 10 years with SCHD
SCHD offers almost Shark Tank like value for world-beater blue-chip quality and reliable income growth retirees, or anyone who plans to pay bills with dividends, can rely on.
My hunt for a better high-yield ETF will never stop, but for now the king is still the king, and SCHD remains the gold standard of high-yield ETFs.
