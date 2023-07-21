Poca Wander Stock

Research Brief

In today's research analysis, I am covering an often under-covered company in the insurance subsector of financial stocks, whose Q2 earnings call was today July 20th.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), known for its iconic red umbrella logo, and more commonly known just as "Travelers", is a diversified insurance company spanning multiple segments including property & casualty, auto, home, & business insurance, among others.

Some notable points about this firm from their official website: $120B in assets at end of 2021, #1 in US for workers comp insurance, 30K employees, geographic diversification across US, Canada, and UK.

Ratings Methodology

Our goal is to find undervalued stocks of companies with solid financial fundamentals, that pay competitive dividend yields. Our key industry focus is tech, financials, insurance, innovation.

To simplify my rating of an equity, I have broken it down into whether I would recommend or not recommend based on these individual factors:

Valuation vs Sector Average.

Dividend Yield vs Sector Average.

Positive YoY Net Income Growth.

Capital & Liquidity Strength

Stock Price vs 200 Day SMA.

If I recommend on all 5 categories, it is a "strong buy", 4 categories is a "buy", 3 is a hold, and less than that is a sell rating. Then I compare my rating to the consensus ratings from Seeking Alpha & Wall Street.

Valuation vs Sector Average: Not Recommended

First, let's talk about this stock's valuation. We will use GAAP-based forward P/E and P/B ratios, and compare them to the sector averages as a benchmark. We typically recommend stocks 10% or more below their industry average valuation, which we consider undervalued.

For Travelers, based on official valuation data, its forward P/E is 11.78, about 16% higher than its sector average, which also earned it a grade of "C-" from Seeking Alpha.

Travelers - P/E ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Its forward P/B is 1.65, earning it a "D+" and is a whopping 57% higher than its sector average.

Travelers - P/B ratio (Seeking Alpha)

Based on this data, we do not recommend this stock on valuation as it is well over 10% higher than its sector average on both Price to Earnings and Price to Book ratios.

Dividend Yield vs Sector Average: Not Recommended

For dividend income investors, we are doing the leg work for you and finding dividend-income opportunities. Travelers is one of them, potentially. Based on Seeking Alpha data, the dividend yield for this stock as of July 20th is 2.35%. It pays $1 per share in quarterly dividends, with most recent payout on June 30th.

Travelers - dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

Also notable to mention, and impressive, is the positive 5 year dividend growth, going from an annual dividend of $3.03 in 2018 to $3.67 in 2022, a 21% increase over 5 years, as shown in the chart below:

Travelers - dividend 5 year growth (Seeking Alpha)

However, what concerns us is that the dividend yield for Travelers is not competitive vs its sector average. In fact, official data shows that it is around 36% lower than the average for its industry, as the table below shows:

Travelers - dividend yield vs sector avg (Seeking Alpha)

Our benchmark is that its dividend yield above the sector average, so in this case it is not. And although it has an attractive 5 year dividend growth, we do not recommend it on dividend yield when comparing to its sector average, and are hopeful it can improve this number.

Consider that you can get a yield of 3.45% at fellow insurer MetLife (MET), or an impressive yield of 5.30% at Prudential Financial (PRU).

For us, it's about getting the best return as possible on invested capital.

Positive YoY Net Income Growth: Recommend

As of the writing of this article the Q2 results for Travelers have literally just come out, and we are here to dive into them further! Our goal as investors is to invest into an existing positive income stream that also grows year over year.

Unfortunately, from the Q2 earnings release we see that the company posted a net loss of $14MM in this last quarter, compared to a net income of $551MM in the same quarter a year ago. The company referred to "a historic level of industry-wide catastrophe losses" as a contributing factor, detailing further that "catastrophe losses resulted from numerous severe wind and hail storms in multiple states."

Let's take a closer look at the following table:

Travelers - Q2 income statement (Travelers - Q2 earnings release)

In the above table, we see how the catastrophe losses impacted Q2 results particularly driving underwriting losses. We also see a significant drop in core income YoY, and ultimately a YoY decrease in net income.

However, we think this is a unique loss just to the 2nd quarter and not indicative of a longer-term net loss trend. After all, catastrophic wind & hail storms do not last all year.

For example, if you look at the income statement on Seeking Alpha through Q1, you can see that 2 of the 4 quarters shown resulted in increased net income.

Travelers - long term net income trend (Seeking Alpha)

Further, looking at top line revenue, we see a YoY growth trend up through Q1 results:

Travelers - revenue growth through Q1 (Seeking Alpha)

As the table shows, all three segments (premiums, interest/dividends, sale of investments) showed YoY growth at the end of Q1. In particular, it being an insurance company, its core revenue segment of premiums & annuity revenues grew steadily each quarter.

In his earnings commentary today, CEO Alan Schnitzer provided a positive outlook for the firm:

We are very confident in the outlook for our business. We have terrific underlying fundamentals in our commercial businesses, improving underlying results in our personal insurance business and steadily rising investment returns in our fixed income portfolio.

Based on the evidence, I am of the opinion that the net loss is a temporary item and should show improvement in the next quarterly earnings, and is not indicative of a long-term trend of steady net losses. We usually look over several quarters to 1 year, rather than just a single quarter's results.

Therefore, I would recommend this stock in terms of net income growth which has until now been generally positive and we expect it to rebound in Q3.

Capital & Liquidity Strength of Company: Recommend

As a large-scale insurance company, our eyes are on its liquidity & capital situation as a marker of business solvency & stability.

Some notable items from their Q2 presentation include:

Continued strong capitalization to support the Company's business operations. Repurchased 2.2 million shares in second quarter 2023 for a total cost of $400MM. Dividends in the second quarter were $233MM.

In my opinion, all of these are signs the company is returning capital back to shareholders, a good sign, and a sign of financial strength.

In addition, it's worth mentioning the following additional data points from the presentation:

At the end of the quarter, statutory capital and surplus was $22.934B, and the ratio of debt-to-capital was 26.9%. The ratio of debt-to-capital excluding after tax net unrealized investment gains (losses) included in shareholders' equity was 23.3%, within the Company's target range of 15% to 25%.

It's also of importance to have a look at the most recent balance sheet at the end of Q2, which shows the firm has over $600MM in cash, assets far exceeding liabilities and also positive shareholder equity:

Travelers - balance sheet at end of q2 (Travelers - q2 supplement)

In my viewpoint, this firm continues to be in a healthy financial position and is a stable company, so I would recommend it in the category of capital & liquidity strength.

Stock Price vs 200 Day SMA: Recommend

Next, let's talk about its current stock price before market open on July 20th. Currently before the open & its Q2 earnings call it was trading at $170.56, as the chart below shows. We are also tracking the price vs the 200 day simple moving average, over a period of 1 year.

Data by YCharts

Our portfolio simulation uses a trading strategy of buying this stock when it is within 5% below or above its 200 day SMA. Based on a 200 day SMA of $178.70, this would give us a buying "range" of $169.76 - $187.63.

In this case, the current share price shown of $170.56 is within our buying range.

Below is our portfolio simulation, buying at that price, holding for 1 year to get the full dividend yield, and exiting at 5% above the current SMA, the target exit price being $187.63:

Portfolio Simulator (Albert Anthony & Co.)

In the above simulation, we have achieved a projected total return on invested capital of 12.35%* after holding the stock for a year, due to both capital gains and dividend income.

*Your own portfolio strategy and goals may differ, and actual results may vary.

In this case, we recommend this stock based on the current price chart and see a buying opportunity that fits our strategy of tracking the 200 day SMA rather than trying to time short-term price movements. Our switch to tracking the 200 day average is a straightforward way to think about this stock over the longer term trends.

Ratings Score: Hold

Travelers won 3 of my 5 recommendation categories today, so it gets a hold / neutral rating.

This is in line with the ratings consensus from SA analysts and Wall Street, but less bullish than the SA quant system which gave it a buy rating.

ratings consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to my Outlook:

Being that Travelers is an insurance company, this type of business invests all its extra cash from premiums into an asset portfolio, which also poses asset risk exposure as well.

Recently, investors have raised the issue in the comments section regarding commercial real estate exposure in particular, so I am aware that this risk can impact my neutral/hold outlook on this company, making it too optimistic.

Let's first take a look at this firm's asset portfolio:

Travelers - asset portfolio breakdown (Travelers - Q2 presentation)

The firm is well diversified in its portfolio, across both fixed-income and non-fixed income assets. Its largest fixed-income holdings appear to be corporate & municipal bonds, while its largest non-fixed income exposure is in private equity funds and real estate.

In terms of commercial real estate exposure, the firm mentions it is exposed to MBS assets and REITS, as well as owned real estate and stakes in partnerships, however it does not elaborate whether it is exposed to office properties or not.

Travelers - CRE exposure (Travelers - q2 presentation)

I am not too concerned about their fixed-income bond portfolio, as it provided investment income to diversify other revenue sources, especially with current interest rates where they are.

As far the real estate exposure mentioned above, the percentages seem rather too small to cause a major headache if things go south, so I don't think it poses a great risk to the firm right now.

Analysis Wrap Up

To wrap up this research article, let's touch upon the points made today.

I gave the stock a neutral /hold rating which is line with the consensus from Seeking Alpha analysts as well as Wall Street.

Positives include: the price chart vs 200 day SMA shows a buying range based on our trading strategy, the company has capital & liquidity strength, and positive net income trends over the last year despite the current Q2 net loss largely driven by weather-related catastrophe losses in that quarter.

Headwinds include: the stock's valuation is higher than its sector average, and its dividend yield is lower vs its sector average.

A risk highlighted was asset risk exposure, and we highlighted how the CRE exposure is a very small percentage of the overall portfolio of investments.

In closing, I am adding this stock to my watchlist of insurance stocks and although it did not get a buy rating today I think it has potential, is a well established brand in its sector, and could be a better dividend play if its dividend yield were to go up a few points in line with some of its peers.