Dell: This Industry Leader Is Still Undervalued

Daan Rijnberk
Summary

  • Dell Technologies is a promising business with robust long-term investment potential, despite facing a challenging macroeconomic environment and soft demand from consumers and enterprises due to cautious IT spending.
  • Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group segment, which accounts for 40% of its revenue and focuses on cloud operations, on-premises storage infrastructure, and AI technologies, presents significant growth potential for the company.
  • Despite a decrease in revenue YoY, Dell's strong cost discipline resulted in a strong YoY and sequential gross margin performance, and the company is committed to its long-term targets.
  • Dell remains very well-positioned, resulting in a very strong long-term outlook that should allow it to outperform peers.

Dell Opens New R&D Center In Silicon Valley And Holds Career Fair

Justin Sullivan

Investment thesis

I maintain my Buy rating on Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following my in-depth analysis of the company, the underlying industry trends, and its latest financial results.

Daan Rijnberk
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I tend to focus on the technology sector (the semiconductor industry in particular), fashion and apparel, and consumer staples, including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

