alejomiranda/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a company that supplies manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets.

The Semiconductor Systems segment specializes in developing, manufacturing, and selling various equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips and integrated circuits, offering a wide range of technologies for chip production.

The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and factory performance for semiconductor and display products.

Lastly, the Display and Adjacent Markets segment focuses on products used in manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes, and other display technologies for various consumer-oriented devices.

In this article, we will closely examine AMAT's financial performance and growth prospects. We'll delve into the company's revenue, profitability, and cash generation capabilities. By gaining insights into these crucial aspects, investors can better assess whether AMAT holds potential as a favorable investment in the current market.

Growth

A excellent growth rate is important when considering an investment because it indicates the company's ability to expand its business, increase profitability, and generate higher returns for investors. Higher growth rates suggest that the company is performing well and has the potential to deliver attractive investment gains in the future.

Over the past decade, AMAT has experienced significant growth in both its revenue and free cash flow. Here is a summary of its performance from 2013 to 2022:

Revenue Growth:

In 2013, AMAT's revenue stood at $7,509 million. Over the following years, the company's revenue steadily increased, reaching $25,785 million in 2022. This represents a remarkable total growth of 243.39% in the past decade. The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of AMAT's revenue during this period was 13.13%.

Data by Stock Analysis

Free Cash Flow Growth:

In 2013, AMAT's free cash flow was $433 million. From 2013 to 2022, the company's free cash flow showed consistent growth, reaching $4,612 million in 2022. This indicates an impressive total growth of 965.13% over the last decade. The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of AMAT's free cash flow during this period was 26.69%.

Data by Stock Analysis

Over the past ten years, AMAT has experienced significant growth due to several factors, one of which is the rising demand for semiconductors. Semiconductors are crucial components used in various everyday items, such as smartphones, cars, and medical devices. As the demand for these products has surged, so has the need for AMAT's equipment, leading to the company's substantial growth.

The Semiconductors market is predicted to achieve a revenue of US $599.80 billion in 2023, a significant increase from the $370.68 billion recorded in 2016. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of emerging technologies like the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and self-driving cars, which are expected to create a surge in demand for semiconductors. The market is projected to maintain a strong annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 8.09%, reaching a market volume of US$818.60 billion by 2027. This explosion in demand for semiconductors represents a substantial tailwind for AMAT's future growth.

Data by Statista

Profitability

It is important for a business to be profitable because profitability is a key measure of a company's financial health and success. For investors, profitability indicates that the company is generating more revenue than its expenses, which can lead to higher shareholder returns and overall stability, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

AMAT has a remarkable track record of profitability, surpassing other companies in the Information Technology sector in important metrics like leveraged FCF margins, returns on equity, and returns on total capital. Notably, AMAT is currently performing even better than its own 5-year averages in these essential profitability measures, suggesting a strong position to take advantage of the anticipated growth in the semiconductor industry mentioned earlier. As a result, AMAT appears to be a promising investment opportunity for those interested in the technology sector.

Data by Seeking Alpha

One of the reasons AMAT is more profitable than its competitors is because of its strong technological leadership. As a top innovator in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, AMAT continuously develops new and advanced technologies that help its customers enhance their production processes. This gives AMAT an edge in pricing and profit margins compared to others in the market.

In addition, AMAT has a positive and close connection with its customers. They work together closely to understand customer needs and create tailored solutions to fulfill those needs. This approach not only helps AMAT sell more of their equipment but also contributes to generating higher revenue for the company.

An example of how AMAT exhibits both these strengths can be found on the company's 2023 second quarter earnings call when CEO, Gary Dickerson, proudly shared that over the past four years, they have introduced more than 20 groundbreaking ICAPS (Integrated Circuit and Packaging Systems) products.

These innovations are essential in driving major global advancements, such as clean energy, electric vehicles, and industrial automation. This demonstrates AMAT's strong dedication to continuously developing cutting-edge solutions that directly address their customers' changing requirements and industry trends. Their ability to stay ahead in technological advancements gives them a competitive edge, fostering a robust relationship with customers and reinforcing their leadership position in the semiconductor manufacturing sector.

Outlook

For the rest of 2023, AMAT's earnings per share (EPS) is estimated to be $7.41, which represents a slight decrease of approximately -3.76% compared to the previous year. In terms of revenue, the company is projected to achieve $25.37 billion, indicating a modest decrease of around -1.60% compared to the same period last year.

In 2023, the semiconductor industry is facing both challenges and opportunities due to changing macroeconomic conditions. Demand from consumer electronics such as PC's and smart phones is currently weak, but there is strong demand driven by technological advancements and strategic regional investments in supply chains.

As mentioned earlier, the semiconductor industry is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. AMAT, with its impressive history of profitability, is well-positioned to benefit from this industry growth. Their strong technology leadership and excellent customer relationships support this advantage. Looking ahead, AMAT's earnings estimates show promising growth of 20.52% in 2025 and 17.56% in 2026, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

Data by Seeking Alpha

One of the main drivers of this expected growth over the next few years will be the continued growth of the semiconductor industry as a whole. AMAT's CEO, Gary Dickerson, touched on expected growth of the industry during the company's recent earnings call:

Looking beyond 2023, our long-term growth thesis for the industry remains unchanged. Semiconductors are the foundation of the digital economy, which is driving demand and puts the industry on a path to become a $1 trillion market by the end of the decade.

To put things into perspective, Dickerson's prediction of the semiconductor market reaching around $1 trillion by the end of this decade, is about twice its current size, with expected revenue of $599 billion in 2023. This growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing use of data and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, 5G networks, smart vehicles, and augmented and virtual reality, which are fueling the industry's next phase of expansion.

Investing in the technology companies like AMAT can be rewarding, but it comes with certain risks for investors. The technology industry is known for its high volatility, with stock prices experiencing significant fluctuations. Rapid technological advancements can lead to the risk of obsolescence, and market competition can challenge established companies. The technology industry is always advancing and if AMAT doesn't keep up with the latest trends then it risks its products and services becoming obsolete.

To keep up with the rapid advancements in new technologies, AMAT recently revealed plans to invest $4 billion in an Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization (EPIC) Center. This center, spanning 180,000 square feet, is scheduled for completion in early 2026 and will be situated on an Applied campus in Silicon Valley. Notably, the site's neighbors include major players in the chip and chip equipment sectors like AMD (AMD), Broadcom (AVGO), Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL), Cisco (CSCO), Meta (META), Oracle (ORCL), and Salesforce (CRM). We expect some exciting new technology to come out of the EPIC Center over the next decade that will further drive value for shareholders.

Valuation

To assess AMAT's intrinsic value, we will use the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. Beginning with AMAT's starting free cash flow of $4.61 billion, we will apply an initial growth rate of -3.76% for 2023, followed by growth rates of -4.57% for 2024, 20.52% for 2025, and 17.56% for 2026 based on the provided data above.

For the subsequent period, we will use a growth rate of 19.91% for years 6-10, derived from the average compound annual growth rate of AMAT's revenue and free cash flow over the last decade. With a discount rate of 10%, based on the average return of the S&P 500 with dividends reinvested, and a conservative perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, we calculate the intrinsic value of AMAT to be $163.16. This suggests that AMAT might be currently undervalued, presenting investors with a potential return of 20.58% compared to the company's current market price.

Author's Work

Final Word

AMAT has shown impressive growth and profitability over the past decade, driven by the increasing demand for semiconductors. The company's strong technological leadership and close customer relationships have positioned it well to capitalize on the expected boom in the semiconductor industry, which is forecasted to reach $1 trillion by the end of the decade by the company's CEO. AMAT's commitment to innovation and its strategic investments, like the $4 billion EPIC Center, further demonstrate its dedication to staying ahead in the rapidly advancing technology sector.

For investors, AMAT presents an attractive investment opportunity. The company's solid growth prospects, profitability, and ability to adapt to industry trends suggest it could be a promising addition to an investment portfolio. With its potential for future growth and current valuation, AMAT presents an appealing opportunity for those looking to invest in the dynamic technology industry.