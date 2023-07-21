da-kuk

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB), formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, is an information technology company that specializes in distributing software. With a history of good growth, the company has had a fantastic performance in recent years. I believe the stock is currently somewhat underpriced, which is why I have the stock at a buy-rating.

The Company

Climb is a middleman between IT software manufacturers and resellers, as the company's website's graphic shows:

The company has partnerships with vendors for the software that they distribute. Historically Climb has had good growth in the number of vendors they have partnerships with, and this seems to continue into the future as told by CEO Dale Foster in the company's Q1 earnings call:

"As you can see, our momentum from 2022 record year has carried into our first quarter with significant growth in all of our key financial metrics. Our performance was driven by continuing to execute on our core initiatives, generating organic growth with existing vendors while adding new vendors to our line card. In addition, we continue to drive growth and margin expansion from our integration of Spinnakar, which we acquired last -- August of last year. Excluding Spinnakar, we generated double-digit growth on both the top and bottom line, demonstrating the strength of our core business as we continue to scale our line card in the U.S. and abroad. On the 18 vendors that we evaluated throughout the quarter, we signed agreements with only 4 of them, demonstrating our commitment to a limited line card that is focused on the most innovative technology brands in the market."

Financials

Climb's revenues have climbed historically, as from 2016 they have a compounded annua growth rate of 10.8%:

Climb's Revenues (Tikr)

As quoted before, the company should continue its growth both through new vendor partnerships and strategic acquisitions; consensus estimates have CLMB's growth at 18% for 2023.

Climb has decent profitability levels, as the company's current trailing operating margin stands at 5.9%. This is above the company's historical levels:

Climb's EBIT Margins (Tikr)

I believe current EBIT margins to be sustainable, though, as the company's scale has increased and their gross margin has grown from figures from below ten percent to the current level of 18%. The company could see some wage inflation in the short-term, but I believe this to be a temporary issue.

CLMB holds a significant cash balance of almost $62 million with almost no outstanding interest-bearing debt. In my opinion CLMB should distribute its very strong balance sheet with share buybacks or a special dividend, as the company's cash balance doesn't serve a purpose on their balance sheet. In addition, a healthy amount of debt would provide CLMB with a cheaper form of financing compared to equity.

Valuation

CLMB is currently trading at a trailing P/E ratio of 16.9, which can be perceived as a high number. I believe this to be justified, though, as a third of the company's value is as cash on the company's balance sheet. This ratio is also near the company's historical figure, as the mean P/E ratio for the last 10 years has been around 14.6:

Climb's Historical Valuation (Tikr)

Further, a discounted cash flow model with moderate forecasts claims the stock to be currently undervalued:

I believe it's reasonable to expect Climb to continue its growth story, as the company adds new vendors into its offering - this is represented in the DCF with a growth of 16 percent for the current year of 2023, with the growth slowing into 9% fot the next year and slowly fading into a nominal growth of 2% that continues into the perpetual growth rate.

My forecasts expect the company's operating margin to temporarily fall by a small amount for 2023, but slowly grow back into around 5.8%, a level near current trailing levels. The company should see some wage inflation in its cost side, but I believe they should slowly start to price these cost increases to their customers. The company converts its profits well into free cash flows, as Climb doesn't have a need for extensive investments. With these numbers, the DCF model estimates an upside of 48% from the stock's current price of $49.68:

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The model uses a weighted average cost of capital of 9.35%. This is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM of Climb (Author's Calculation)

The company currently has basically no debt, so cost of debt and a debt-to-equity is hard to estimate for the long-term; I believe the shown estimates are fair in a valuation.

At the time of writing the United States' 10-year bond yield is at 3.76%, which I use for the risk-free rate. USA's equity risk premium is estimated at 5.91% in Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimates. According to Tikr, the company's historical beta is 0.91 from monthly data in the period of five years. Finally, I believe a liquidity premium of 0.75% is justified for the company as only around 40 thousand shares have traded daily on average in the last three months.

These estimates craft a WACC of 9.35%, which I used in the DCF model.

Risks

The company distributes software that they haven't developed themselves - this could be a weak link in the value chain as CLMB could be cut as a middleman at some point in the future. This represents a significant risk for the company, as it relies on such partnerships. This risk should be quite diversified as the company's website claims CLMB to have over a hundred partners for vendors:

The company shouldn't be very highly exposed to macroeconomic downturns, but a downturn affecting the IT industry does pose a risk for the company, as told in the company's Q1 earnings call:

"Quickly commenting on the macro environment. We do see a potential slow of IT spend across our regions, mainly in hardware sales, which could have a downstream effect on software sales. For example, less investments in hardware such as laptops, computers and servers could lead to a reduction in various endpoint solutions."

This risk should be a temporary one, though, as the IT sector should continue stay strong and grow in the long-term.

Closing Remarks

At $49.68 a share I believe CLMB to be a good investment. If their historic growth continues and the company can keep up its margins, the company has good potential to create shareholder value. With a beta of 0.91 and a hefty cash balance, the company's risks are quite limited; these factors illustrate a 48% upside in my DCF estimates. For these reasons, I believe the stock to be worthy of a buy-rating.