onurdongel

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had made great progress in advancing its gene therapy lovo-cel for the treatment of patients with sickle cell disease [SCD]. That's because the FDA had accepted its Biologics Licensing Application [BLA] of this gene therapy for the treatment of this patient population. With this submission being filed and accepted by the FDA, there is a catalyst opportunity for investors to look forward to. That is, the FDA had set up a Prescription Drug User Fee Act [PDUFA] date of December 20, 2023. That is the date by which the agency will decide whether or not lovo-cel should be approved for these SCD patients. This is not a one-hit wonder biotech either because it has already been able to receive FDA approval for two other gene therapies in its pipeline, which are ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA. ZYNTEGLO was approved to treat patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and SKYSONA was approved to treat patients with Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy [CALD].

BLA Submission Sets Up Major Catalyst

As I noted above, with the BLA of lovo-cel accepted by the FDA for the treatment of patients with sickle cell disease [SCD] ages 12 and older who have a history of vaso-occlusive crisis, there is a major catalyst for investors to look forward to. This would be a PDUFA date of December 20, 2023, being set up by which the FDA will decide by then whether or not this gene therapy should be approved as a potential one-time treatment option for these SCD patients. The reason why bluebird bio was able to submit this BLA, is because of positive results from several studies that it had done. There were efficacy results from the 36 patients treated in the HGB-206 study Group cohort C with a median of 32 months of follow-up and two patients in the HGB-210 study with about 18 months of follow-up each. The BLA submission also includes 50 SCD patients given lovo-cel for the entire program as well. Why do I believe that bluebird bio will do well on the market, should it ultimately be approved by the FDA? It is because it has the longest follow-up of any gene therapy program for SCD. That is, 6 patients had been followed for up to 6 years or more once given lovo-cel.

Sickle-Cell disease occurs when red blood cells become misshapen or start to break down. The red blood cells bend into a sickle shape and start to die off early. It leaves the patient without the proper amount of red blood cells needed to function. There is also another problem that arises with it, known as vaso-occlusive crisis [VOC]. VOC occurs when blood flow through the body becomes blocked because of the sickle shape of red blood cells. Thus, this causes the patient to experience pain because of the blockage. Some symptoms these SCD patients experience with VOC are:

Fatigue

Infections

Pain [vaso-occlusive crisis]

Not that many therapies exist for VOC and those that are approved for SCD don't do much to help with it. It is a pretty large market opportunity for bluebird bio, should it ultimately receive FDA approval of lovo-cel. The global sickle-cell disease treatment market size is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031. Only a few patients with SCD are able to get a bone-marrow transplant done. Most others have to take a lot of medications and blood transfusions instead.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, bluebird bio had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and a restricted cash balance of approximately $364 million as of March 31, 2023. It believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations into Q4 of 2024. With already having two approved FDA products as noted above, ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA, I believe that it will have to raise additional cash. Not only that but should lovo-cel be approved for patients with SCD, it believes that its full-year 2023 cash burn is expected to be in the range of $270 million to $370 million.

With the estimated cash burn rate, plus the need to have funds to market the two FDA-approved products [possibly three if lovo-cel is approved for SCD], then I believe it will need to raise cash in the coming months. Plus, the estimate of having enough cash into Q4 of 2024 is only based on being able to tap into restricted cash. That is, there is $45.4 million of restricted cash. If bluebird bio can't tap into this restricted cash, then it believes it will only have enough funds to operate its business into Q2 of 2024. I believe that a cash raise might be done if and once it receives FDA approval of lovo-cel for the treatment of patients with SCD by Q4 of 2023.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in bluebird bio. The first risk to consider is with respect to the BLA of lovo-cel that was submitted for potential approval for the treatment of patients with SCD. Even though the FDA had accepted the BLA of lovo-cel for this patient population, there is no guarantee that the company will receive U.S. marketing approval for it. A second risk to consider would be with respect to the launch of the other FDA-approved gene therapies in the pipeline, which are SKYSONA and ZYNTEGLO, which have been approved to treat patients with Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy [CALD] and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia respectively. That's because there is no guarantee that sales of either drug will live up to expectations.

If bluebird bio doesn't believe that these products are living up to expectations, then it might have to take drastic measures at such a point. Such as either selling off the assets or taking them off the market. A third and final risk to consider would be with respect to the financial position that this biotech is in. Without the restricted cash of $45.4 million, then it has a cash runway until Q4 of 2024. However, if it can't use this amount, then that reduces the cash runway to Q2 of 2024. Either way, I believe that this biotech will have to raise cash in anticipation of potential FDA approval of lovo-cel for the treatment of patients with SCD.

Conclusion

bluebird bio has been able to submit its BLA of lovo-cel for the treatment of patients with SCD ages 12 and older with a history of vaso-occlusive crisis. Thus, a major catalyst is expected to take place towards the end of 2023. That is, a PDUFA date of December 20, 2023, had been set up for the FDA to decide whether or not it intends to approve this gene therapy for the treatment of this patient population. Even though risky, it is nice that it has already been able to receive FDA approval for two other gene therapies in its pipeline. These would be SKYSONA for the treatment of patients with CALD and ZYNTEGLO for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. With two FDA-approved gene therapies already, plus the potential to receive a third approved one in December of this year, I believe that investors might be able to capitalize on any potential gains made.