Pitney Bowes: Hold, Better Days Are Approaching

Jul. 21, 2023 6:26 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)2 Comments
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • Pitney Bowes Inc. is facing performance decline due to geopolitical tensions disrupting supply chains but is aligning for long-term prosperity with its ParcelPoint Smart Locker solutions expansion and a contract with the US Navy.
  • The company's ParcelPoint Smart Locker product suite offers secure, efficient, cost-effective, and customer-friendly package delivery and storage, which is expected to attract many clients.
  • Despite the company's promising innovations, its dividend policy is currently unreliable and unsustainable in the long run, leading to a recommendation to hold until its financial situation improves.

Woman standing with package box against automated self service post terminal

brizmaker/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is a multinational shipping and mailing corporation. The company offers small and medium-sized businesses and major corporations technological, logistical, and financial services. Generally, the company's performance has been declining, as exhibited by declining growth metrics, negative

This article was written by

"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by January Mbuvi of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

J
Joseph V
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (940)
Neglected to mention a big part of the current story, activism.
ramgaana profile picture
ramgaana
Today, 6:33 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.5K)
5.3% divvi yield is totally sustainable. Not gonna get cut. This is a 15-20 stock over time
