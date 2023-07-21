Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Excessive optimism and hype seems to have returned in the equity markets and this creates significant risks for shareholders that should not be ignored.

The S&P 500 is once again near its all-time highs, in spite of the pending risk of a recession as the year-on-year change of The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI) continues to make new lows.

conference-board.org

The market seems to be focused on two main narratives - the hype around generative AI and the expectation that the Federal Reserve would soon pivot.

Although the near-term impact of generative AI is highly speculative and a loosening of monetary policy is not certain, the market has already reacted positively on the expectations.

Not only that, but red flags are also appearing as the world's largest semiconductor foundry - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) just reported a worse than expected outlook for the year.

TSM - which produces chips for some of the world's largest tech companies including Apple (AAPL), Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) - expects a 10% (in US$) decline in revenue this year, according to CEO C.C. Wei. The prior guidance was for a single-digit decline, as per a Bloomberg report. Source: Seeking Alpha

The stock market rally itself has been running on two different speeds, with the high growth and momentum stocks (predominantly in the technology space) getting all the attention and the real economy value stocks being down to flat over the past year.

A very good measure of the performance of the former group is the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) and for the latter is Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF (VTV).

As we see in the graph below, the gap between VUG and VTV has once again widened significantly in a very short period of time.

Data by YCharts

Although growth has been broadly outperforming value during the years of extremely loose monetary conditions, the recent widening of the gap between the two has occurred in a similar fashion to the unsustainable rally in 2020-21 period, while at the same time the monetary policy has become restrictive.

As we could see from the top holdings of VUG, the rally in growth stocks has benefited predominantly the big tech names, such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and Meta (META).

Seeking Alpha

The Top 10 holdings of the VTV on the other hand, include businesses from a much wider range of industries, such as health care, oil & gas, banking, semiconductors and consumer staples.

Seeking Alpha

Another noteworthy observation is that, similarly to the S&P 500 in recent years, the risk of concentration within the VUG is much higher to that in VTV. In the case of VUG, the Top 10 holdings account for more than half the weighting, while this percentage is only 23% in the case of VTV.

The Risk For Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF

After everything said above, it appears that VUG shareholders should be extremely careful about adding to their exposure to the ETF at this point in time.

Not only that, but in my view, VUG is at a significant risk of sharp reversal relative to its value counterpart - the VTV. The reason being that VUG's recent performance has little to do with business fundamentals, but rather with extreme concentration into a small number of businesses that benefited massively from investors' expectations regarding future monetary policy.

As speculations about a pivot by the Federal Reserve ramped up since the beginning of the year, VUG returned nearly 37% while the VTV appreciated by only 3.6%.

Data by YCharts

With an average beta of 1.3 for VUG's top 10 holdings, the ETF's outperformance of the S&P 500 can not be fully explained by broader market movements. At the same time, the opposite is true for the VTV, which significantly underperformed the market even if we account for the average beta of the top 10 holdings of 0.6.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This is a rather rudimentary approach as we will have to take into account all of the holdings within these two ETFs. However, it points to a major discrepancy between the expected returns of growth and value stocks on the upside and the downside respectively.

To illustrate the relative performance of growth versus value over time, in the graph below I have plotted the VUG less VTV index, which takes the daily return of the former and from that subtracts the daily return of the latter. Performance is then indexed to 100 as of the start of 2018.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As we could see, the outperformance of growth over value was unprecedented during the 2020-21 period, when the amount of liquidity poured into the markets was of similar proportions. The index then quickly fell as the market prepared for a more hawkish stance by the monetary authorities.

As a matter of fact, liquidity is so important for this growth vs. value dynamic that the index we saw above is moving in anticipation of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet we see below.

FRED

The 10-year Treasury Yield is also a very good proxy for the amount of liquidity within the equity market and as such is also exhibiting a negative relationship with the VUG less VTV index we saw above.

Data by YCharts

Even though equities move in anticipation of what the monetary and fiscal authorities would do in the coming months, we saw above that the VUG less VTV index has already appreciated in value. This shows that the market is now pricing-in yet another influx of liquidity in the coming months in response to the risk of a severe recession and the fading inflationary pressures.

The problem for VUG investors, however, is twofold.

Firstly, the monetary policy pivot is far from certain. As a matter of fact, the Federal Reserve should be very careful this time around and is unlikely to repeat its approach from the 2020-21 period since the money supply remains elevated (the blue line below), while at the same time velocity of money (the red line below) is rising sharply.

FRED

What that means is that the Federal Reserve should continue reducing the money supply, if it wants to avoid the risk of yet another wave of inflation.

Secondly, even if one assumes the unlikely scenario that liquidity would once again flow through the equity markets at a rate similar to the one in 2020-21 period, then VUG returns relative to those of the VTV would still be muted. The reason being that as we saw above, such a scenario is already being priced-in.

Investor Takeaway

Investors of the Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF are now heavily exposed to a number of risks related to extreme concentration and reliance on a rapid change of the current monetary tightening cycle. What's worse is that even if the Federal Reserve pivots, VUG investors are unlikely to continue to outperform the market as this scenario is now largely priced-in.