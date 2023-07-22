Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of America: A $106 Billion Hole Isn't A Problem Until The Fed Says It Is

Jul. 22, 2023 12:00 PM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)
Summary

  • While BAC may still report $106B of unrealized losses, it is apparent that the Fed is not overly worried for now, thanks to the robust liquidity and depositors' confidence.
  • Due to the rate hikes, the bank reported expanded NII and NIY, attributed to the increase in its interest-bearing deposits to $1.27T.
  • The higher treasury yields may also herald the return of trading and investing activities in H2'23, with FQ2'23 only temporarily impacted by the US debt ceiling uncertainties.
  • While credit card losses may seem elevated, investors need not fret yet, since the ratio remains well below pre-pandemic averages.
  • With a stable ROTCE performance of 15.5% (-1.9 QoQ/ inline YoY) in FQ2'23, compared to FY2019 levels of 15.8%, we remain confident about BAC's prospects during the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Fear of crisis with businessman like an ostrich

alphaspirit/iStock via Getty Images

The Big Bank Investment Thesis Remains Robust In BAC

We previously covered Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in April, discussing its FQ1'23 performance after the banking crisis in March 2023. Interestingly, it had reported declining deposits QoQ and

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.34K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

