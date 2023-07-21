Roman Tiraspolsky

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is world's largest alternative asset manager and reported earnings on the 20th of July. The company announced it was the first alternative asset manager to hit $1 trillion of assets under management (AUM). I covered Blackstone more than a month ago, where I mentioned the fearful media attention on Blackstone might be a great buying opportunity.

After a more than 40% drop in share price since 2021 highs, Blackstone has regained investor sentiment and saw a fast rebound. The stock is now up 44% year-to-date stimulated by the lowest month in share redemptions of the BREIT fund, down almost 30% from the January peak. In this article I update investors with the latest second quarter earnings report.

Data by YCharts

New All-Time High AUM For Blackstone In Q2

Blackstone managed to grow assets under management (AUM) to $1.0 trillion, up 6% year-over-year, further showcasing Blackstone's brand recognition. Credit & insurance saw by far the largest inflows, followed by the private equity and the real estate segment. Important to know is that inflows have slowed down from $40.3 billion to $30.1 billion. The company slightly beat distributable EPS of $0.93, compared to the consensus of $0.92. Fee related earnings were $0.94 per share.

Blackstone 23Q2 Presentation

Distributable earnings are highly volatile as it includes the performance of assets and therefore has been decreasing in the current environment. Blackstone pays out 85% of distributable earnings as dividend, with distributable earnings declining the dividend decreased as well from $0.82 a share to $0.79 a share. In the long-term the dividend should keep increasing alongside the AUM and the exceptional performance I am used to from Blackstone.

Dry powder grew further from $193.9 in Q1 to $194.5 in Q2, giving the company full control of opportunistic asset buys in the years to come. Jon Gray (COO) adds in the latest earnings call, that he expects a pickup in deal activity, following the recent market rally:

As equity markets rally, then that frees up capital for them to potentially allocate to private again. At the same time, as equity market rally, IPO and M&A activity picks up, and so private equity sponsors, real estate sponsors could sell assets, again, reducing the exposure in the numerator. So these things are tied. We've been through these cycles many times. Our expectation is you will see a pickup in activity. The reason why is inflation uncertainty makes it hard to do M&A and IPOs. We had a lot of uncertainty around the banking issues, we got uncertainty around inflation and uncertainty on how far the Fed would go. And the contours of that looks a little more certain. And I think that's 1 of the reasons why markets are getting more enthused.

Blackstone 23Q2 Presentation

Although cash and net investments are down year-over-year, the balance sheet has grown stronger quarter-over-quarter from $13.87/share to $14.02/share.

Blackstone 23Q2 Presentation

BX Stock Valuation

Last month, Blackstone experienced renewed interest in the stock and saw its stock price climb higher, even while the distributable earnings are still decreasing. As a result, the stock is a lot more pricey compared to the last time I covered the company. In my previous write up, you could buy BX at 5.67% free cash flow yield, if you want to invest now you are left with a free cash flow yield of 4.67%. In my opinion, the great buy opportunity in Blackstone has been closed down, and investors have to be happy with a fair value to premium valuation.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Blackstone's business keeps attracting new customers as the brand, advantages of scale and performance of the company is more than strong enough to let them safe keep your money. I believe the business is in a good position to perform well over the next decade and will benefit from the increase in demand for investment products world-wide. In addition, the job selection for Blackstone is extremely hard and only the best employees get the job. Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of BX, mentioned in the latest earnings call:

Our growth along with our commitment to meritocracy have also allowed us to attract and retain great talent, many of the best people in the world want to work here at Blackstone. This year, we had 62,000 unique applicants for 1691st year analyst positions, equating to a selection rate of less than 0.3 of 1%. Getting an entry-level job at Blackstone is 12x harder than getting into Harvard.

The possible inclusion of BX into the S&P 500 could be another positive catalyst for long term investors to look out for.

However, the increase in cost of debt has made the environment difficult to operate in and stop the decrease in distributable earnings. After the rally in stock price, valuation has run up, and an investment at the current price does not look very attractive to me. Therefore, I rate Blackstone a "HOLD". I see low to medium reward and medium risk going forward. I also exited my own position with a solid 27% return after I saw too much bearish sentiment in the stock due to the BREIT redemptions. I do want to mention that I pay low capital gain tax in Belgium of only 0.35% when I sell a stock, this short term value trade might be more difficult to pull off for others.