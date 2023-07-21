Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone: First Alternative Asset Manager To Hit $1 Trillion In Assets Under Management

Jul. 21, 2023 8:00 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)2 Comments
Friso Alenus
Summary

  • Blackstone has become the first alternative asset manager to reach $1 trillion in assets under management, up 6% year-over-year, with the largest inflows in credit and insurance.
  • Despite a drop in share price in 2022, the company has seen a fast rebound with a 44% increase year-to-date, although distributable earnings and dividends have decreased.
  • While Blackstone stock is now more expensive, the company's strong brand and performance continue to attract new customers, and it is in a good position to perform well over the next decade.
  • In this article, I update my stance on BX stock after earnings.

Blackstone hedge fund.

Roman Tiraspolsky

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is world's largest alternative asset manager and reported earnings on the 20th of July. The company announced it was the first alternative asset manager to hit $1 trillion of assets under management (AUM). I covered Blackstone more than a

This article was written by

Friso Alenus
Hi everyone, I'm 22 years old with a degree in electromechanical engineering. I have been active in the stock market since December 2020. I write on Seeking Alpha to give you insights on my investment portfolio and how I manage to decide whether I should invest in a particular stock or not. I tend to look for value investments with a favorable risk reward balance. Achieved 4th place in the student investing competition of the financial newspaper DeTijd.Follow me on Twitter for more ideas about investing.Welcome to my journey!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial advisor. Investing is your own responsibility. I am not accountable for any of your losses.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:25 AM
Bx is one of the most volatile stocks with frequent huge run-ups followed by drastic pullbacks
$75 next major market correction
2959 profile picture
2959
Today, 8:48 AM
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Possibly, not sure when the next correction takes place though. I would probably buy more just like when it was in the 80’s. For me now it DRIPS.
