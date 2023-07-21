Wall Street Breakfast: The Gemini Project

The Gemini Project

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is rounding up the old guard as it looks to respond to recent developments that could threaten its market dominance and $150B per year Search business. The pressure centers around artificial intelligence and the need to put the technology at the center of its product strategy. The November release of ChatGPT by the Microsoft-backed (MSFT) research company OpenAI was a big wake-up call, but since then there have been many other offerings, and the disruptive force has even seen Meta Platforms (META) pivot away from the metaverse.



Race is on: Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin have not spent much time at Google since they left their daily roles in 2019, but they have upped their visits to headquarters in Mountain View, California, to ensure that AI is front and center in the company's plans. In fact, Brin is now in the office three to four days a week to develop the next large artificial intelligence system called Gemini that hopes to challenge GPT-4. Reports suggest that he's even taken it upon himself to hire the most sought-after researchers in the field, building his own pool of intelligence as the competition intensifies.



To note, Brin is Alphabet's second-largest individual shareholder after Page, with a stake valued at around $90B. They also control the majority of voting power at Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and sit on an executive committee with current CEO Sundar Pichai, who declared a "code red" about emerging AI back in February. Since then, Google has released its own chatbot called Bard that's powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), put AI reinvention at the center of its I/O developer conference in May, and is even said to be testing an AI tool to write news stories and assist journalists.



SA commentary: "Google's opportunity for AI goes way beyond just integration into its Search business... AI-supported applications will likely be used in Google's Cloud platform as well as in its suite of productivity tools such as Google Docs," writes SA analyst The Asian Investor. "Investors are [also] missing the AI-driven opportunities of the powerful YouTube platform," noted Nexus Research. "Google also combined its two AI research groups, Brain and DeepMind, into one dubbed Google DeepMind," added Bradley Guichard, outlining two ways to generate yield from the growth stock.

Rotation underway?

Major market averages ended mixed on Thursday as disappointing Q2 results from Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) dented the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), which posted its worst session since March. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones (DJI) celebrated its longest rally since 2017, with a ninth day of gains, buoyed by Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) earnings beat. "While this doesn’t necessarily mean the market is about to tank, it does indicate that high-growth segments could see significant weakness, benefiting higher-value investments," BN Capital's Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha. Market participants will see whether that forecast will continue to hold true next week, when three Big Tech firms - Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT) - are slated to report results. (76 comments)

No more limits

Two months after the U.S. neared its first-ever debt default, President Biden has created a team to assess ways to avert future standoffs over the country's debt ceiling. The working group, consisting of administration officials and no Republican members, will be led by White House Counsel Stuart Delery and National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard. Recall that at the start of June, Biden signed a bill that suspended the government's statutory debt limit through January 1, 2025. A deadline for the working group to finish its work has not yet been set and there's no date for its first gathering. (43 comments)

Rice ban

Traders are already watching wheat costs following Russia's exit from the Black Sea grain deal, but now, rice prices are in focus. India has banned exports of non-basmati white rice, effective immediately, to ensure adequate availability in the country and rein in soaring domestic prices. India's export ban is expected to push food inflation even higher as it accounts for more than 40% of global rice exports. While the ban may ease domestic prices, international rates are expected to scale higher, as the onset of the El Niño weather pattern threatens to tighten supplies. Rice futures (RR1:COM) are nearing $16 per hundredweight count in July, the highest level since the end of May. (2 comments)