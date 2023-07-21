Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BCE: The 6.4% Yield Is A Gift For Income Investors

Jul. 21, 2023 8:25 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE), BCE:CA1 Comment
Gen Alpha
Summary

  • BCE Inc., the largest Canadian telecommunications company, is a good value play for investors and pays a high dividend yield.
  • The company's wireless business and fiber buildout are its main long-term growth drivers, with plans to cover 85% of the country with its 5G service by year-end.
  • Despite near-term risks from Hollywood labor negotiations, BCE's 6.4% dividend yield and attractive valuation compared to peers make it an attractive income play with upside potential.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

It's easy to become jaded with the plethora of high yield options today, but it's important to keep in mind that these are truly exceptional times. While some may be content with getting a fixed rate of return

This article was written by

Gen Alpha
16.06K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Abullman profile picture
Abullman
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (288)
I’ve had BCE for a long time and hold it in my IRA so I’m not subject to Canada’s 15% tax. It’s been a money maker for me which is a lot more than I can say for some of my other telco holdings of past and present - T, VZ, LUMN, VOD, and BT.
