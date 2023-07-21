Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Teladoc And Microsoft's Expanded Strategic Partnership Is A Powerful AI Combo

Jul. 21, 2023 7:54 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)MSFT4 Comments
Summary

  • Teladoc has experienced multiple news-based pops, with the latest instance resulting in a +10% jump in the stock as Teladoc announced an expanded AI partnership with Microsoft.
  • While TDOC stock has given up most of these recent gains, the telehealth giant is gearing up for sales growth powered by AI technology.
  • Despite reporting significantly improved financial performance in recent quarters, Teladoc's stock remains stuck near the lower end of its trading pattern.
  • While TDOC stock has been a dud for a while now, the stock remains deeply undervalued and offers asymmetric risk/reward to long-term investors at current levels.
  • Ahead of next week's quarterly report, I rate Teladoc a "Strong Buy" in the low $20s.
Introduction

In early trading on Tuesday, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) stock popped +10% after announcing an expansion of its long-running partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to integrate artificial intelligence tools for clinical documentation into its Solo telehealth platform

Comments (4)

o
oakraid
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (1.65K)
Good article; thank you.
It seems that they need to get the share-based compensation down.
Do you see Microsoft possibly taking TDOC out potentially?
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Today, 8:52 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (926)
@oakraid They are strategic partners, and I hope Microsoft doesn't end up acquiring Teladoc, but yeah it can't be ruled out.
G
Grad91
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (441)
How is a company worth $72+ per share when its EPS is -$0.42? It will take years for Teladoc to get anywhere near $72/share again.
c
cox87
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (1.27K)
@Grad91 yes, its a great short. Weak managment!
