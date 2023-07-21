Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bed Bath & Beyond Just Filed Their Bankruptcy Plan Which Wipes Out Shareholders

Jul. 21, 2023 7:45 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBYQ)4 Comments
WYCO Researcher
Summary

  • Bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond filed their Ch.11 plan on July 20, just before midnight.
  • Shareholders get no recovery and shares will be cancelled.
  • Unsecured noteholders could, in theory, get a recovery from a liquidating trust that is being created.
  • The retailer is being completely liquidated.
  • There are many different litigations expected, including against directors and officers.

Bed Bath and Beyond Exterior with Store Closing Banner

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ) finally filed their Ch.11 plan on July 20 just before midnight. Under the plan BBBYQ shareholders get no recovery. That means the latest BBBYQ equity capitalization of over $270 million is

WYCO Researcher
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

metalhead
Today, 8:25 AM
Thank you for continuing to cover this bankruptcy and writing in such clear detail.

The claw back angle is interesting:

"I assume a major part of this D&O litigation will include the multi-billion-dollar share repurchases that put BBBY into a terrible financial situation"

I am wondering just how they will try to claw back $$ from directors and officers over the buybacks. That money wasted is gone. Would they go after ill-gotten gains made by the D&O's?
WYCO Researcher
Today, 8:42 AM
@metalhead There are insurance policies that covered "bad" acts by directors and officers-how much ?
The Dividend Dude
Today, 8:22 AM
Meme stocks = lottery tickets. Anyone still holding despite every glaring indication of bankruptcy and liquidation deserves to lose $$$.
Today, 8:15 AM
I wonder what the shareholders will say now as it crashes to Zero shortly... still holding?
