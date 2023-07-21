Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ) finally filed their Ch.11 plan on July 20 just before midnight. Under the plan BBBYQ shareholders get no recovery. That means the latest BBBYQ equity capitalization of over $270 million is actually worth $0.00. Based on various comments made by lawyers at a hearing earlier this week, I am expecting a plan confirmation hearing in September.

BBBYQ Stock Price Since Bankruptcy Filing

Data by YCharts

BBBY Equity Capitalization Year-to-Date

Data by YCharts

Ch.11 Plan

Under the DIP Milestones (docket 76) a plan was to be filed by June 30. Because they kept extending auction dates to maximize asset sales, they delayed filing a plan. Under the filed plan (docket 1429) Bed Bath & Beyond will be completely liquidated. As often happens when a bankrupt company liquidates instead of reorganizing and exiting Ch.11 with operations, BBBY is going to create a liquidating trust when the plan becomes effective. Some of the cash received from expected avoidance/preference actions, litigation over shipping/price gauging, and litigation against directors/officers (D&O parties) will go into this trust. The actual payments to claim holders from these various actions is governed by a very, very complex waterfall (Article 1V.B found on page 28 of the plan).

They are expecting to have the plan confirmed under section 1129(b), which is often referred to as the "cramdown" approach. Only one impaired class is required to vote to accept the plan (2/3 of the dollar amount of the claim class and a simple majority of holders within that class) for the plan to be confirmed by the court. Parties are still able to file objections asserting that the plan is not fair/equitable for the court to consider, but they do not need all classes to vote to accept the plan. Class 3 are the DIP lenders, led by Sixth Street. All that is needed is for them to vote to accept the plan, which they are, for it to be confirmed. Shareholders are NOT even allowed to vote - they are assumed to have voted to reject the plan.

BBBYQ Shareholders (Class 9)

No recovery and BBBYQ shares will be cancelled. The words "Interest in BBB" refers to BBBYQ shareholders. Plan states:

Treatment: In full and final satisfaction of each Allowed Interest in BBB, each Allowed Interest in BBB shall be canceled, released, and extinguished, and will be of no further force or effect and no Holder of Interests in BBB shall be entitled to any recovery or distribution under the Plan on account of such Interests.

I did not see any reference to a specific day when shares will be cancelled. Often it is on the plan effective date, but the plan did not actually mention that day.

Unsecured Note Holders (Class6)

The unsecured noteholders who have a total claim of approximately $1.030 billion are classified to be in the General Unsecured Claim Class (Class 6). They are entitled to vote. Their potential recovery:

Pro Rata share of (i) the Shared Proceeds Pool, only if such proceeds are available after all senior Claims (other than the DIP Claims and FILO Claims) are paid in full and (ii) any remaining Distributable Proceeds available after payment in full of all senior Claims.

The noteholders could actually get some recovery. Most of their potential recoveries depend upon various litigations that could last a very long time - years. The notes could continue to trade even after the plan itself becomes effective because they could, in theory, get recoveries from the liquidating trust. It is important to note that the "Distribution Record Date shall not apply to publicly held securities". This is important for trading the notes because the potential recovery remains with the traded notes until there is some actual payment. This is akin to not having a record date for dividend payments but just having a payment.

Claw Back Actions

Part of the plan includes an attempt to claw back payments made within 90 days of their April 23 Ch.11 bankruptcy filing. As I covered in my April 23 article, a major reason why they had to file for bankruptcy was that they were not getting deliveries of merchandise from their vendors who worried about the section 547 Preference Payment Rule. These vendors who refused to continue to deal with BBBY are most likely feeling rather smug because they were right to worry about this claw back risk.

As an example, this claw back was part of Sears Holdings bankruptcy plan. They sent hundreds of letters to vendors demanding repayments and filed adversarial cases ($350 filing fee per case) with the court. They spent a significant amount of money on legal fees and only received a little over $19.1 million cash back, which was much lower than they originally expected. Below is the introduction to a 22-page letter sent to a Chinese textile company. (Property in this case means cash from checks.) (Sears docket 8959):

Plaintiffs seek to avoid and recover from Defendant, or from any other person or entity for whose benefit the transfers were made, all preferential transfers of property that occurred during the ninety (90) day period prior to the commencement of the bankruptcy case of the Debtors pursuant to sections 547 and 550 of chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the "Bankruptcy Code"). Subject to proof, Plaintiffs also seek to avoid and recover from Defendant or any other person or entity for whose benefit transfers were made pursuant to sections 548 and 550 of the Bankruptcy Code any transfers that may have been fraudulent conveyances.

On July 12 BBBY filed (docket 1327) a very long list of creditors who were paid within the 90-day period and insiders paid within one year of the bankruptcy filing. There most likely will be some minimum level of those they go after because of fixed costs involved in attempting claw backs.

Litigation Against Directors and Officers

As expected, they are planning on asserting claims against former/current directors and officers (D&O). This is an issue I recently covered in my First Republic Bank (OTCPK:FRCB) article. FRCB shareholders have brought multiple lawsuits against individuals and entities expecting to get cash from some judgement/settlement because FRCB is in FDIC receivership - not Ch.11 bankruptcy. In this BBBY case, however, any cash received from actions against D&O parties, including insurance payments, do NOT go to BBBYQ shareholders. FILO and DIP lenders get 60% and 40% would effectively go into the liquidating trust under the Article 1V.B waterfall. Another example is Sears Holdings. The $175 million received from litigation against Eddie Lampert and others went into the Sears estate and the confirmed plan governed the recoveries, which resulted in SHLDQ shareholders getting nothing because they were the lowest priority class.

I assume a major part of this D&O litigation will include the multi-billion-dollar share repurchases that put BBBY into a terrible financial situation. As I have stated many times before in prior articles, these repurchases were, in my opinion, completely irrational.

Shipping and Price Gouging Litigation

They are planning to bring actions against various parties for "shipping and price gouging". According to the plan this relates to the failure "to establish, observe, and enforce just and reasonable regulations and practices relating to or connected with receiving, handling, storing, or delivering property". I am sorry but I do not understand this type of litigation. FILO and DIP lenders get 80% of any amount received via this action and the remaining 20% would effectively go into the liquidating trust.

Cash Raised from Liquidation

Bed Bath & Beyond is being liquidated in Ch.11 and not in Ch.7. They are liquidating store inventory. A total of $636 million was the estimated amount in the DIP budget (docket 76). This number is before operating expenses such as payroll and rent. All the stores will close before the end of July. There were no qualified bids received for any actual continued operations. Overstock.com (OSTK) bought the BBBY intellectual property assets for $21.5 million (docket 1117) and Dream On Me Industries bought buybuy BABY intellectual property assets for $15.5 million (docket 1314). According to a statement by their lawyers during the July 18 hearing they received gross bids totaling approximately $36 million for leases before factoring in lease cure amounts. An additional second round of lease bids (docket 1428) totaled about $3 million. It is interesting to note that Sixth Street. the lead DIP lender, did not use credit bidding in an attempt to acquire assets. During a June hearing, they stated that they were expecting to make a credit bid.

Conclusion

Bed Bath & Beyond went from a financially strong retailer to complete liquidation in less than three years. Shareholders voted for the board of directors who made a number of what I consider irrational decisions, such as massive share buybacks, that resulted in this mess. Now BBBYQ shareholders are getting no recovery under the plan and the shares will be cancelled.

There were no huge bids for buybuy BABY. They did not even receive any qualified bids for any continuing operations. Meme traders have been very irrational in their pricing of BBBYQ stock. Perhaps they are ignoring the massive increase in the number of BBBYQ shares outstanding from various deals earlier this year and that over $1 billion unsecured notes and other debt that have priority for any recovery before equity. I continue to rate BBBYQ stock a strong sell.

