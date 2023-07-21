Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed To Keep Up The Squeeze With Another 25bp Hike

Jul. 21, 2023 7:45 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SPTS, UUP, USDU, UDN, EUR:USD
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is set to resume its policy tightening on 26 July.
  • Inflation is moderating but remains well above target, and with a tight jobs market and resilient activity, officials may feel they can't take any chances.
  • The Fed will continue to signal the prospect of further hikes, but with the credit cycle turning, we doubt it will carry through.

Clamp squeezing roll of U.S. 100 dollar bills

John Blottman

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist; Padhraic Garvey, CFA, Regional Head of Research, Americas; and Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE

25bp hike an obvious call

After 10 consecutive

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.06K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.