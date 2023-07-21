GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

There are three major credit bureaus in the world: Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Experian (OTCQX:EXPGF), and TransUnion (TRU). I believe that credit bureaus tend to be excellent investments because their unique datasets take decades to accumulate, making it nearly impossible for new entrants to start from scratch. These datasets are collected from various sources, including utilities, telecom companies, banks, insurance companies, and employers. The credit bureaus then sell this information back to these industries for the purpose of credit checks. As data companies, credit bureaus enjoy decent profit margins and strong free cash flow conversion.

Equifax has 24% of its revenue exposure in the mortgage market, which has experienced a significant downturn due to high interest rates. Additionally, they had to allocate more capital expenditure following their massive data breach in 2017.

Worst of all, they revised their full-year guidance down in Q2 FY23. However, I believe that Equifax has already weathered these significant adversities. Looking ahead, I anticipate that their free cash flow growth will accelerate. I think their long-term targets of 7-9% organic sales growth and 12-16% EPS growth are achievable.

Q2 Overview and Key Risks

Equifax delivered a very poor Q2 result and revised down their full-year guidance. They observed U.S. mortgage activity falling below their initial expectations, along with a slowdown in U.S. hiring activity, which significantly impacted revenue, particularly in Workforce Solutions.

In Q2, they adjusted their full-year mortgage originations to decline by approximately 37%, which is five percentage points lower than their previous estimate. They also anticipate the slowdown in U.S. hiring to persist throughout 2023, but they expect to counterbalance this impact on non-mortgage revenue with stronger growth in the Workforce Government business, as well as a solid performance in USIS and International.

Regarding the full-year guidance, they have reduced their revenue projection to $5.3 billion at the midpoint, reflecting the more negative impact of the weaker mortgage market and the loss of high-margin mortgage revenue. In short, the mortgage market is worse than they initially thought, resulting in a very weak guidance overall.

Equifax Quarterly Result - Author's Calculation

Significant Headings from Sluggish Mortgage Inquiries: In 2022, mortgage originations experienced a significant decline of 56%. In Q2 earnings call, Equifax anticipates a further decrease of approximately 37% this year (vs. -32% guidance in Q1 FY23). The current 2023 guidance indicates mortgage inquiries are 40% below the historical level. As Equifax provides credit checks for mortgage applications, their sales are directly linked to mortgage inquiries.

Equifax Q2 FY23 Presentation

The mortgage downturn is expected to create significant challenges for Equifax, as the mortgage sector contributes approximately 24% of their overall sales. Although I do not anticipate a quick turnaround in the US housing market, I believe that the current high interest rates are not sustainable. Eventually, the Federal Reserve may begin to lower interest rates in order to stimulate the economy.

The chart below depicts the number of new privately-owned housing starts. While housing starts reached their peak in April 2022, it does not appear that they will sharply decline in the near future.

New Residential Construction Press Release (census.gov)

Peaked Capital Expenditures After Data Breach: In September 2017, Equifax announced a data breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people. Since then, they have spent $2.2 billion in capital expenditure from 2018 to 2022, more than half of the total operating cash flow generated. They have to rebuild the whole data infrastructure. With hindsight, they underinvested in their infrastructure before the cyberattack.

Good news the capital expenditure peaked in FY22, and Total capital spending in 2023 is expected to be $550 million (updated in Q2 FY23). CapEx as a percent of revenue will continue to decline in 2024 and thereafter, as they progress toward reaching 7% of revenue or below. The chart below illustrates the historical capital expenditure and my assumptions in my model. The reducing percentage of capex will boost their free cash flow materially in the coming years.

Equifax 10-Ks, Author's Calculation

Deal of Boa Vista Serviços: In February 2023, Equifax announced its agreement to acquire Boa Vista Serviços, the second-largest credit bureau in Brazil, for an estimated enterprise value of $596 million. I believe that Equifax is following a similar path as Experian did in 2007 when it acquired an initial 65% stake in Serasa, a bank-owned credit bureau based in Brazil, for $1.2 billion. Brazil represents a significant untapped market for the credit bureau business.

However, it is important to note that I have concerns regarding the Brazilian economy and corporate governance. I believe that high inflation and corruption are often associated with many local businesses in Brazil.

Areas I Like Equifax

Non-Mortgage Business Structural Growth: In Q2 FY23, Equifax experienced a non-mortgage revenue growth of 5%. They expect their non-mortgage business to continue growing at a rate of 8-12% over the long term. Notably, Workforce Solutions accounted for nearly 50% of Equifax's revenue in the quarter. Equifax has established dominance in employment verification services by leveraging their unique payroll record. The chart below illustrates the significant growth contribution of Workforce Solutions, which has been a major driver for Equifax.

Equifax 10-Ks, Author's Calculation

I believe that Equifax's Workforce Solutions, EFX's largest and most profitable segment, is anticipated to maintain its growth trajectory. This growth will likely be driven by factors such as price increases, the inclusion of records from the nonfarm payroll and pensioners, and an enhanced market presence in high-growth verticals like government and talent solutions.

Long-term Framework: Equifax has a solid long-term growth framework, aiming for 7-10% organic sales growth and 12-16% EPS growth. Importantly, this growth is spread across all three of their business units.

Equifax Q2 FY23 Presentation

Despite the volatility in the mortgage market, I firmly believe that Equifax's non-mortgage business will continue to experience significant growth in the future.

Valuation

Equifax is projecting a 4% growth for Workforce Solutions, 3% growth for US Information Solutions, 6% growth for the international business, a -0.6% impact from foreign exchange, and 1% growth from acquisitions. When combined, these projections indicate that Equifax is expecting 2.9%-4.1% of growth in reported sales for FY23.

In my DCF model, I assume 6% of normalized US consumer growth, 10% of international growth, and 14% of workforce growth. The operating margin will be expanded to 25.5% in FY32 as per my estimate.

Equifax DCF Model - Author's Calculation

Applying 10% of WACC, and 4% of terminal growth rate, the present values of FCFF over the next 10 years and terminal are $11 billion and $27 billion respectively. Adjusting the debt and cash, the fair value is $269 as per my calculation.

Equifax DCF Model - Author's Calculation

Conclusion

I believe the worst period for Equifax is behind them, and they are poised for accelerated free cash flow growth in the upcoming years. Equifax's financial targets of 7-9% organic sales growth and 12-16% EPS growth are highly attractive to long-term investors. Based on these factors, I assign Equifax a "Buy" rating.