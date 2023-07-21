Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Autodesk: The Next A.I. Winner

Jul. 21, 2023 8:56 AM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)ADBE, UDMY1 Comment
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.21K Followers

Summary

  • Autodesk is well-positioned to capitalize on the AI-driven design market, with potential to revolutionize industries.
  • ADSK has demonstrated robust revenue growth and strong profitability over the past five years, and its focus on generative design could lead to continued profitable expansion.
  • Despite potential competition from startups, Autodesk's global reach and award-winning design stack should enable continued top-line pickup and deepen entrenchment of its products among professionals worldwide.

CAD home insulation

Laurence Dutton

In a recent article titled "Udemy: An Overlooked AI Winner With Huge Potential Upside", we laid out the bull case for Udemy (UDMY), an online learning platform that stands to benefit from a potential

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
1.21K Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Follow us for high-yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and unique investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ADSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 9:17 AM
Premium
Comments (6.95K)
Already long
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.