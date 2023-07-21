Federal Reserve Watch: Rising Stock Prices

lucky-photographer

The Federal Reserve allowed another $21.4 billion to run off from its securities portfolio in the banking week ending July 19, 2023.

Over the past three weeks, from June 28 through July 19, $62.2 billion left the securities portfolio.

Yet, the "excess reserves" in the banking system rose by $58.5 billion in the last banking week and rose by $44.6 billion during the past three banking weeks.

Here is a look at how the securities portfolio has performed since March 16, 2022.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve has followed its quantitative tightening with persistence over the past 16 months.

In terms of bank liquidity, the "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system have remained relatively steady since before March 2023. The proxy used here for excess reserves in the commercial banking system is the line item "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks" that appears on the H.4.1 statistical release of the Federal Reserve.

Here is what has happened to "Reserve Balances" since the Fed began to tighten up monetary policy in the middle of March 2022.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Note that the series declines until about October 2022. Although it varies from then, the immediate time period after October 22, the series remains relatively flat.

Then in early March 2023, Reserve Balances rise. This was the time of the bank problems, led by Silicon Valley Bank, which eventually ceased operations.

The Reserve Balances in the banking system rose in early March and have remained roughly around the same level since then.

It looks like, from October 2022 that the Fed quit tightening up on bank liquidity, even easing up on it after the March 2023 period.

In other words, even though the Fed continued to reduce the size of its securities portfolio through July 19, 2023, the Fed ceased to further reduce the liquidity in the banking system any further after October 2022.

In order to achieve this performance, the Federal Reserve relied upon other line items in its balance sheet.

For example, the U.S. Treasury Department moved funds in and out of its General Account at the Fed, the account the Treasury writes checks from.

In addition, the Fed saw money moving in and out of its line item for reverse repurchase agreements, and these movements had an impact upon the Reserve Balances in the banking system.

On the asset side, commercial banks borrowed a lot of money here and there throughout the sixteen months of the quantitative tightening.

So, the Federal Reserve worked through all these various transactions taking place throughout the sixteen months and came up with the results featured in the two charts shown above.

Two conclusions from these data.

First, the Federal Reserve stuck by its quantitative tightening and persistently oversaw the reduction in the Fed's portfolio of securities.

Second, the Federal Reserve seems to have ceased "tightening up" on bank liquidity sometime in October 2022.

Yield on 2-year Treasury security (Federal Reserve)

Note, that the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury security began to rise in March 2022 but, it appears to have stopped rising another further after October 2022, the month that the Federal Reserve seemed to stop reducing the amount of excess reserves that were in the banking system.

Although there was variation in the series after October 2022, the trend line is basically flat up to the present time.

Notice something else here. Notice what happened to the stock market as represented by the S&P 500 stock index.

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

The stock market, as represented by the S&P 500 stock index, began to rise in October 2022, and with some ups and downs, has risen relatively consistently since then up to the present time.

What is going on here?

From these data, one could make up the narrative that in October 2022, the Federal Reserve ceased to tighten up any further on the commercial banks.

"Excess reserves" remained relatively constant from October 2022 until March 2023, and then increased as the banking system exhibited problems.

And, it wasn't as if the banking system was desperate to find "excess reserves."

On March 16, 2022, the U.S. commercial banking system held $3.9 trillion in cash and bank reserves. One could not say that the commercial banking system was "hard up" for cash.

One could argue, however, that the vast majority of cash in the banking system was held by the largest banks in the system, like JPMorgan Chase & Co. But that is another story we are following.

On July 19, 2023, the commercial banking system still held $3.2 trillion in "excess reserves."

And, this gets us to another point.

The whole U.S. financial system seems to be afloat with money. The Federal Reserve produced an "asset bubble" during the time it worked to save the economy. We have seen the results of this bubble all over the economy and financial markets.

The Federal Reserve has come nowhere near to removing all the money it generated to build up the asset bubble in 2020 and 2021, and so U.S. markets have all these excess monies resting in various locations all over the place.

Realistically, the Federal Reserve has to, somehow, continue to work to remove the "cash" it used to build up the bubble before we can get back to a more normal market situation.

Right now, it looks as if the Federal Reserve has a long way to go.

Further evidence of this is captured in my most recent Seeking Alpha post "Why Is The Stock Market Doing So Well."

Investors seemed to have picked up on the Federal Reserve a lot sooner than a lot of other people.

The current stock market rise began in October 2022.

The most recent easing of monetary policy, in spite of the Fed's effort to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, came in October 2022.

Many investors caught this. How did we miss it?