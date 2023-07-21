Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: A Deep Value Stock With An Attractive Dividend Yield

Jul. 21, 2023 9:23 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)T.PA, T.PC4 Comments
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
462 Followers

Summary

  • After the recent headline selloff, AT&T's stock presents a deep value opportunity with a 7.6% dividend yield and a P/B ratio of 0.9x, which may be attractive to deep value investors.
  • The company's decision not to immediately remove lead cables from Lake Tahoe resulted in an 8% rally in the stock, suggesting a relieve rally ahead.
  • After a 32% decline since 1Q FY2023, AT&T's valuation is near a 30-year low, which I believe has already priced in most of the headwinds.
  • The company's growth is hindered by increased competition in the wireless market and the loss of a significant government contract, raising concerns about a potential value trap for the stock.

Atnt service store at Pineapple Commons Stuart Florida

felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

My latest thoughts on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) are mixed, primarily due to the tradeoff between a decline in wireless market share and its valuation nearing a three-decade low. However, investors should be cautious that

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
462 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

j
junin07
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (19)
“…investors should be cautious to avoid a potential value trap”. Best line from the article and best way to describe T to a T. This is why I am out.
Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
Today, 9:50 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.29K)
All it takes is one surprise upside quarter to push the stock up. I believe mgt feels huge pressure to deliver on cash flow after the poor CF in Q1 and they will go all out to deliver good numbers. Bought more 2 days ago at 13.50. The ridiculously high yield made the decision easy.
j
jjpcapitalmanagement
Today, 9:40 AM
Premium
Comments (13)
In fact, T is a value trap. Phone carriers simply cannot raise telecom/data rates. Why they are unable or unwilling to do so is a mystery…but they seem unable to charge more to grow their revenues. The technology itself is outmoded and this company in particular has financially leveraged it’s future financial health years ago with the massive debt they have taken on in pursuit of a misguided diversification strategy.
Other sectors than telecom represent much better investment returns to include; industrial,consumer non-durables and select financials.
dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 9:35 AM
Premium
Comments (603)
Even if Amazon decided to sell wireless services, they have no infrastructure and would just be another roaming reseller off of Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Roaming revenue is actually better than subscriber revenue since there is no needed investment in handsets or customer service.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.