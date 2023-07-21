Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Valaris: Shares Still Cheap

Jul. 21, 2023 9:29 AM ETValaris Limited (VAL)2 Comments
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
62 Followers

Summary

  • Valaris, an offshore drilling contractor, is an attractive investment opportunity due to strong underlying fundamentals and a compelling valuation.
  • We expect Valaris to start benefiting from higher day rates as legacy contracts expire and cold-stacked rigs are reactivated.
  • At a conservative multiple, Valaris offers 30% upside, and we recommend building a long position on Valaris shares.

Aerial view of jack up drilling rig in the middle of the ocean while rig move at night time

bomboman/iStock via Getty Images

In a previous note, we presented a long thesis on Seadrill (SDRL) highlighting the strong underlying fundamentals of offshore drilling contractors, an attractive valuation, and potential catalysts. We have explored other offshore drillers, and we hereby present our

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
62 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

p
pitiyanqui
Today, 9:51 AM
Premium
Comments (4)
you forgot that they defaulted on their debt payments last year ??
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
Today, 10:04 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (6)
@pitiyanqui Thanks for your comment, Valaris filed for bankruptcy in August 2020 and emerged from bankruptcy in May 2021.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.