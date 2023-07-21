emyu

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) soared 6.5% yesterday after the regional banking giant submitted its earnings sheet for the second quarter. Although the regional bank missed top and (GAAP) bottom line estimates on Wednesday, U.S. Bancorp's shareholders breathed a sigh of relief as investors realized that banks are overall doing quite well. U.S. Bancorp also saw an increase in its deposit base in the second quarter and the bank's Q2'23 report came only a couple of weeks after the regional bank passed the Fed's stress test.

Since U.S. Bancorp's shares are still undervalued relative to the bank's historical price-to-book ratio, I continue to view the risk profile for USB very favorably. I also believe that U.S. Bancorp has more revaluation upside (approximately 17%) until normal investor sentiment toward U.S. regional banks is restored!

Data by YCharts

Previous coverage

I rated U.S. Bancorp as a strong buy previously. U.S. Bancorp passing the stress test was a reason for me to recommend the regional bank again ahead of the bank's Q2 earnings. If you acted on my last recommendation to buy USB in the first week of July, you would have made a return of 18.64%. I largely credit recovering investor sentiment since the stress test results were released and a strong set of earnings reports from regional banks for U.S. Bancorp's upside move.

U.S. Bancorp missed on the top and bottom line

U.S. Bancorp reported weaker than expected revenues and earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday, but shares rallied nonetheless as investors cheered the sector's overall resurgence after the financial crisis in March. U.S. Bancorp delivered total revenues of $7.14B in the second quarter, slightly missing the consensus estimate by $46M. The bank earned $0.84 per-share (GAAP), missing estimates by $0.18 per-share. Adjusted EPS was $1.12 per-share, beating estimates by $0.02 per-share.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A look at U.S. Bancorp's deposit situation

Much more important than the short term earnings picture for me, is the deposit situation of U.S. Bancorp as well as other regional banks because investors have been very concerned about deposit outflows ever since Silicon Valley Bank went out of business at the beginning of March.

At the end of the second quarter, U.S. Bancorp had $522B in deposits, showing a $20B gain since the end of June. The increase in U.S. Bancorp's deposit base is due largely to the transition of deposits from Union Bank, a bank that U.S. Bancorp acquired last year. Mortgage balance, deposits and loans have been transitioned to U.S. Bancorp in May.

U.S. Bancorp's total deposits increased $17B, or 3.2%, since the end of the first quarter. In my opinion, the increase in deposits is much more important than other factors such as the bank's compressing net interest margin.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

Like most banks, U.S. Bancorp has seen its net interest margin come under pressure after the Fed increased interest rates in the last year. U.S. Bancorp's net interest margin fell to 2.9%, contracting from 3.1% in Q1'23. The contraction of the bank's net interest margin, however, is only a short term factor that does not affect my long term view of the bank, or its revaluation potential.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

Only 2% CRE office exposure

U.S. Bancorp is a large lender with a considerable loan book and investors have been increasingly concerned with the potential for defaults in the industry after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. However, U.S. Bancorp has very limited exposure to the office sector which is viewed as especially vulnerable. U.S. Bancorp, at the end of Q1'23, had just 2% office commercial real estate exposure. The exposure to a troubled real estate sector is therefore very limited and should not pose a major problem for U.S. Bancorp even if things get worse in the short term.

Source: U.S. Bancorp

U. S. Bancorp's post-crisis valuation reset

Most regional banks have seen significant valuation declines since the outbreak of the financial crisis in the first quarter and U.S. Bancorp has been one of the hardest hit.

U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.29X, implying an approximate 10% discount to the historical P/B ratio of 1.44X. U.S. Bancorp traded at approximately $45-46 before the turmoil in the financial industry began in Q1 and currently trades at $39. Since the bank's fundamentals look good, I see no reason why shares of U.S. Bancorp could not recover to this valuation range within the next year, implying 17% revaluation potential.

Based off of earnings, shares of U.S. Bancorp also look like a good bargain to me. They are selling at a FWD P/E ratio of 8.5X which is slightly below the industry group average P/E ratio of 8.9X. However, I believe the entire regional banking sector is still broadly undervalued as many investors likely still stay on the sidelines. Applying a 10X earnings valuation factor to USB's FY 2024 earnings ($4.57 per-share), U.S. Bancorp would have a fair value of around $45.70 (also implying about 17% upside).

Data by YCharts

What makes USB especially attractive, in my opinion, besides the upside discussed above, is that the bank continues to pay a high 5% dividend. Based off of USB's yield, the stock now ranks about in the middle of the industry group (see below). KeyCorp (KEY) pays a 7.1% yield (which I recommend) and Trust Financial (TFC) is also an attractive yield play, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

Risks with U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp passed the Fed's stress test recently, so the regional bank appears to have adequate capital to withstand a severe economic recession. I see risks regarding U.S. Bancorp's net interest margin, however, which has come under pressure as the Fed moved against inflation rates. If the Fed further raises key interest rates, U.S. Bancorp may face incremental profitability headwinds.

Final thoughts

Bank valuations rose broadly on Wednesday after the first batch of regional banks reported their second quarter earnings and investors are regaining their confidence in the sector... which should also bode well for U.S. Bancorp's valuation. U.S. Bancorp had a growing deposit base in Q1'23 (mostly due to acquisition effects) and the bank has very little exposure to office commercial real estate. The two biggest reasons to buy USB are the company's revaluation potential -- I see up to 17% upside in the valuation based off of P/B and FWD P/E -- and the bank's solid 5% dividend yield!