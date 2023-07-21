Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qurate Retail: Diving Into The Specter Of Bankruptcy With The 22.5% Yielding Preferreds

Jul. 21, 2023 9:37 AM ETQurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA), QRTEB, QRTEP4 Comments
Summary

  • Qurate's share price has plummeted by 61% in the last year and 92% over the last five years as bears predict a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
  • This is against a negative free cash flow profile and $5.8 billion in long-term debt.
  • The Series A preferreds offer a 22.5% yield on cost with the likelihood of a bankruptcy filing leading to a large 65% discount to par.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) (NASDAQ:QRTEB) price returns are abysmal. The common shares are down by 61% over the last year and have lost around 92% of their value over the last half-decade. In the view of bears who form the

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms. By Leo Imasuen

Comments (4)

