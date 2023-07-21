shaunl

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for E2open (NYSE:ETWO) when I wrote about it the last time, as I believe it was better to stay on the sidelines as revenue came in below my expectations, which was disappointing and caused me to lower my expectations. Based on my current outlook and analysis, despite the attractive target price, I continue to recommend a hold rating for the near term until we get more clarity on its Sales & Marketing strategy and the magnitude of S&M investments.

Qualitative review

In 1Q24, ETWO exceeded expectations in terms of subscription revenue, as the company finalized some deals that were delayed from 4Q23 and also managed to close certain deals ahead of the projected schedule. However, the total revenue fell slightly short of the consensus forecast because of lower-than-anticipated services utilization. That said, I would focus on EBITDA movement (expanded ~250 bps from 1Q23) as expectations to invest in S&M might cause elevated volatility in the intra-quarter EBITDA margin. However, management did mention the Logistyx integration cost synergies are higher than expected, so this extra cost saving should help with supporting EBTIDA profitability. In my opinion, it is prudent of management to invest in S&M later this year, as I expect a higher probability for a macroeconomic recovery in CY24/25, and that ETWO should be well prepared to capture any surge in demand. But, I would wait for more clarity on the investment strategy before drawing bold conclusions on how effective this investment would be, as I am not familiar with the new Chief Commercial Officer's style.

On the other hand, I see management's decision to restate guidance as a strategic one because I think it allows for increased spending on S&M without lowering investor confidence. Moreover, despite management's assertion that some deals closed in the first quarter earlier than expected, I believe that underlying customers are still very wary of the market environment. There is little reason to believe that customers will speed up the evaluation of deals anytime soon, given the increased levels of scrutiny and approval processes. This is pretty clear from 1Q24 results, where professional services revenue of $25.2 million declined from 4Q23 levels, indicating that utilization rates among large customers were lower during the quarter.

Quantitative analysis and Valuation

In the first quarter of 2024, ETWO's revenue stood at $160.1 million, slightly underperforming the consensus estimates of $160.4 million. Similarly, the gross profit amounted to $110.4 million, slightly lower than the consensus estimates of $111.2 million.

Author's work

Based on my incremental margin analysis of ETWO, it points in an encouraging direction, which suggests further room for EBITDA margin to expand based on the 2/3/5 year's incremental profit margin relative to the current 33% EBITDA margin. That said, I expect margins to see a near-term decline as management invests in S&M.

Given ETWO's peer's non-mature profit margin profile, I believe a P/S relative valuation method is the appropriate measure to compare against each other. ETWO currently trades at 2.3x forward P/S, which is a discount to peers' average of 2.9x who offer similar type system management products to their users (PROSholdings, Verint Systems, Domo, HireRight Holdings). I believe this discount is not justified given similar growth rates and ETWO's higher profitability (adjusted EBITDA margin basis). For perspective, ETWO has a LTM adj EBITDA margin of 33%, while peers have EBITDA margins in the range of -20% to 20%.

I believe ETWO can grow at its long-term target eventually, however, the recovery to the guided 12% will be a gradual one as ETWO rides on the economy's turnaround and its S&M strategy starts taking effect. As such, I expect revenue to follow FY24 guidance and growth to be 6% in FY25 and 10% in FY26. Also, as mentioned above, I think ETWO should trade at a premium to its peers' average. I modeled ETWO to trade modestly above average at 3x. This translates to a target price of $7.58.

Author's work ETWO

Risk and final thoughts

Some of ETWO's clients have significant bargaining power because they can buy similar products from rivals or develop original approaches in-house. There is also a chance that some of ETWO's customers will attempt to negotiate for more favorable pricing and other commercial and performance terms, which could lead to ETWO having to add new features to the products it sells or increase the complexity of its customer agreements. In conclusion, I maintain a hold rating for ETWO in the near term due to uncertainties surrounding the S&M strategy. While the company showed promising results in 1Q24, with subscription revenue exceeding expectations, there is still a need for more clarity on the S&M investment plans and its potential impact on the company's performance.