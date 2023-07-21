Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snowflake: Huge Market Opportunity, But Not Without Risks

Jul. 21, 2023 10:19 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, SAP, SAPGF
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Snowflake Inc. is a leader in the data warehousing space, and is looking to expand into other areas like data lakes.
  • The company has a huge growth opportunity, not just from landing new customers, but also expanding the usage of existing customers.
  • As a leader in the data warehousing space, Snowflake is able to compete meaningfully with other competitors like Amazon AWS Redshift and Databricks.
  • While there is a huge and significant market opportunity for Snowflake, I highlight competitive risks and risks from AWS that may threaten the investment case.
  • My 1-year price target for Snowflake stock is $115, implying a 35% downside from here.
Beautiful snow flake crystal with snow background

oxign

I have done a deep dive research into Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in Outperforming The Market, which many members have found to be particularly useful.

Given the popularity of that deep dive into Snowflake, I will be sharing more fundamental

This article was written by

Simple Investing
5.08K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

