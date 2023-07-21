Spencer Platt

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has had a reasonable 2023 so far. The company has achieved one more "first" as it became the first US retail brokerage to offer 24x5 trading while cutting costs in an attempt to reach profitability. The stock is up nearly 60% YTD, but I cannot say it is all because of fundamental changes with the company. The run-up is mainly due to the market rewarding riskier stocks to compensate for the beating they took in 2022.

My previous coverage on Robinhood was after its Q1 earnings. I rated the stock a "Hold" and the stock has since returned 34% compared to the market's 9.75%. I believe a few significant changes have happened since then (apart from the run-up in price) and hence I am penning this follow-up article. Does my rating change? Let's find out.

24x5 Is Here, Fast

Robinhood's 24x5 trading was initially rolled out to a subset of customers and then to every customer. Now, the company is aggressively marketing this service and making customers more aware. I, a Robinhood customer (but one who uses it very rarely), received the email shown below just 10 minutes ago, literally. I am not a heavy user of Robinhood and the fact that I got this email makes me believe the company is either confident about this service to welcome everyone or that it needs more customers to sign onto this option, so it can report bigger sign on numbers in the upcoming earnings report. Either way, given the speculative world of investing (or trading) that we are in now, I see other brokerages following suit and Robinhood's first-mover advantage here should mean something to its profitability down the road.

Hood 24 x 5 Trading (Author's Email)

Upcoming Earnings

Robinhood is expected to report its earnings on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to report Non-GAAP EPS of 12 cents per share on $477.5 million revenue. History is not in favor of the company as it has beaten revenue estimates just twice in the last 8 quarters and EPS in just 4 out of the last 7 quarters. Given how the market reacted to okay-ish earnings from much stronger "risk-on", growth companies like Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), I am inclined to believe that Robinhood needs to knock it out of the park with both earnings and guidance to avoid a sell-off post-earnings. Especially when you consider the stock's strong performance YTD.

The key factor I will be monitoring in the upcoming report is the company's Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU"), which was up to $77, marking the 4th consecutive quarter of growth. As a dormant Robinhood customer who doesn't recall when my last transaction was, I cannot stress enough how important it is for a company's user base to actually count towards the revenue, if not profitability.

Cost-Cutting

Robinhood was not the only company laying off people in 2022. However, it is now part of a smaller subset of companies that have continued layoffs well into 2023 as well. The company recently eliminated 7% or 150 positions, citing lower trading volume. You may recall that the company announced in its Q1 report that it planned to reduce expenses further, and it is nice to see they've followed it up with the recent layoffs. Not that being laid off is fun for those impacted, but it appears like the right thing to do for the company to survive and even possibly have a chance at thriving later.

Technically Overbought

Hood is up more than 30% in the last month (and last 6 months) while returning nearly 60% YTD. Hence, it is not surprising that the stock's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") is strong. While stocks need good momentum to march higher, Hood's RSI has breached 80 a few times recently as shown below (as recently July 19th), going into the extremely overbought territory. Robinhood's investors need no reminders about the stock's tendency to have violent moves, and the stock can turn around on a dime should the overall market weaken and risk-on trades suddenly go down in favor.

HOOD RSI (profitspi.com)

The Wood Factor

Love her or hate her, Cathie Wood stands by her stock picks through thick and thin. The shellacking her portfolio took in 2022 was one for the ages, but she has stood by most of her stocks. Not only has she not abandoned Robinhood but also has increased her position by over 500,000 shares recently. But please note that based on the number of shares reported and the timing of the purchase, Cathie's recent purchase is likely up a cool 30% already, if not more. Piling in after her here may not be the best idea.

Conclusion

What do all these 5 separate but oddly related points mean for the stock's outlook? That while the company is trying new products and is trying to be efficient, the stock now appears overvalued after a 60% run YTD. The company is not expected to make profits even for the entire FY 2024. I wish I had a "Weak Hold" rating to select on Seeking Alpha because that is my exact feeling/rating on this stock at present. If you are sitting on sizeable gains, please consider trimming your profits as the earnings season is off to a rough start for risk-on stocks. However, I'd recommend leaving some shares on the table to see if the company's efforts on initiatives like 24x5 trading, crypto, and credit card bear fruits down the road.