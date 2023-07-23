Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cousins Properties: Enjoy This Fat, Stable Sunbelt Yield

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Office REITs have been significantly impacted by the work-from-home trend, with only Cell Towers and Cannabis REITs performing worse this year.
  • However, Sunbelt and secondary market office leasing rates have recovered to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, and may have finally bottomed.
  • This article examines the growth, balance sheet, valuation, and dividend metrics for Cousins Properties, an Office REIT positioned entirely in Sunbelt and secondary markets.

THB0009592

Thinkstock

Office REITs remain beaten down, due to the WFH (work-from-home) trend, which is here to stay. Of the 18 REIT sectors, only Cell Towers and Cannabis REITs have fared worse than the (-8.74)% total return posted by Office REITs YTD (year-to-date), while the average equity REIT has returned

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.07K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

tycoonRN profile picture
tycoonRN
Today, 9:50 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (174)
Office space is an area I believe will suffer over the coming years. The work from home trend is real and will likely accelerate over time. If this trend plays out, the surplus of office space will impact not only rent but also asset value. Office Reits have repriced accordingly with risk of repricing lower as these trends materialize. There have been some where the baby has been tossed out with the bathwater (ie.Alexandria Real Estate). Yet overall, I would steer clear of most in this space - including lenders.
C
Clint88
Today, 9:24 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
Thanks for the article but why is CUZ still trading at 1994, yes 1994, levels?
Dead money (ex-divvys) for 30 years?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.