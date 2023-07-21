Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ciena: Supply Chain Improving Faster Than Expected Makes It A Buy

Jul. 21, 2023 10:41 AM ETCiena Corporation (CIEN)
InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
345 Followers

Summary

  • Ciena delivered strong financial performance following the normalization of supply chain conditions.
  • I believe the company could clock a revenue surprise in FY2023 thanks to a decent backlog and the ability to work it out faster on improved customer lead times.
  • The demand for Ciena’s networking offerings could remain robust due to the secular growth in the network bandwidth, data traffic, and rapid adoption of cloud computing.
  • I believe that the valuation downturn of CIEN stock is unreasonable, and the company could face up to a 15% upside gain.

Ciena headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

It took the improvement of supply chain conditions for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to exhibit strong growth in the key coherent optical solutions segment, which was the hardest hit in the past fiscal year. The fact that the prints came

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
345 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.