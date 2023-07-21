Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Skanska AB (publ) (SKSBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 21, 2023 9:51 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKSBF), SKBSY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.64K Followers

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCPK:SKSBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call July 21, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Antonia Junelind - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Anders Danielsson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Magnus Persson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Hunt - Jefferies

Markus Henriksson - ABG Sundal Collier

Arnaud Lehrmann - Bank of America

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Antonia Junelind

Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Skanska’s Second Quarter Report for 2023.

I'm Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Shortly, we will listen to a business, market and financial update from our CEO, Anders Danielsson, and our CFO, Magnus Persson.

Having gone through the Q2 performance and results, we will then open up for questions. Today, you can ask your questions using either the telephone conference number, then just please follow the instructions by the operator. Or you can send us your question using the text field on the webcast page. Should there be a lot of questions we will have ever prioritized as usual the people calling in. But with that, let's start with Q2 update.

I will now hand over to you Anders.

Anders Danielsson

Thank you, Antonia. And, I want you to look at the picture here to the right. It’s a one of the completed projects on the West Coast in Norway, [Nudebeian] (ph) very successful and beautiful projects.

Let's start with the highlights of the second quarter. We have a record high order backlog in the quarter. If you go comment on the streams, Construction is delivering strong results. On the project development, both on Residential Development and Commercial Property Development, we have low sales volume due to the market condition. We'll go into that later on. On the other hand, on the Commercial Property Development, we have a solid leasing in the quarter, which of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.